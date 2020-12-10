Wait until you hear how many Disney and Pixar movies and shows are coming to the streamer.

One of the biggest pieces of news during the first segment of the Disney Investor Day 2020 call was the announcement of plans for multiple new Marvel and Star Wars shows to launch on Disney+. The Mandalorian has already found a successful home at Disney+, racking up multiple Emmy nominations for its first season and rising to the status of appointment television with its current Season 2. As for Marvel Studios, it will be officially launching its original television lineup in January 2021 with WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Throughout the year, we can expect more original Marvel TV shows including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and quite possibly Hawkeye, which is currently filming.

In a preview of what was to come later in the call, Disney exec Kareem Daniel announced plans for 10 new Marvel shows and 10 new Star Wars shows at the top of Disney Investor Day. In addition to the plans for even more new Marvel and Star Wars content, Daniel also announced 15 new live-action/animated Disney and Pixar series, and 15 new live-action/animated Disney and Pixar movies. This news was also confirmed shortly afterward on the official Disney Twitter account.

The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg also confirmed via Twitter Daniel's statement on the intentions for this increase in content coming to Disney+ over the next few years, writing, "The goal, Disney says, is to have new content launching weekly on Disney+. That is a big change from the slow path originals have had on the service so far."

Image via Disney+

At the time of Daniels' announcement, it was still unclear what specific shows and movies Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney had in mind. However, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and other Marvel TV shows in the pipeline could provide the blueprint for what we could see developing in the coming months and years. This push to add even more content from these corners of the Disney empire means fans can expect to see these respective cinematic and television universes grow their stories exponentially. It's also a harbinger of Disney's big-picture plans as it hopes to become a more formidable presence in original content production.

Before you go, get details on the all of the Star Wars announcements:

And don't forget about Marvel! Here are all of the biggest announcements from Marvel Studios:

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Tenet’ Is Gorgeous and Epic, But Also Frustratingly Joyless | 4K Review In our 4K review of Tenet, we dive into Christopher Nolan's confusing, globe-trotting epic and consider whether it's worth watching on a TV.