Disney+ Passes More Than 50 Million Paid Subscribers

Believe it or not, Disney+ has only existed in these United States for five months. Doesn’t it feel like Disney+ has been here forever, giving us streaming access to their behemoth of a back catalog and watercooler-ready originals like The Mandalorian? Nope, just five months. Which makes their latest benchmark all the more impressive: Across the globe, Disney+ has already surpassed 50 million paid subscribers.

Here’s what Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International Kevin Mayer had to say about the news:

We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year. Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.

That’s right: 50 million paid subscribers, even without places like Japan and “all of Latin America.” Currently, beyond the U.S., Disney+ is available in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, and India (a country which already accounts for 8 million of Disney+’s paid subscribers, despite only getting the service last week). When the rest of the globe gets access, expect these numbers to keep on a-climbing.

Comparing these numbers to other globally available streaming services highlights just how unprecedented of a success this is for Disney. Netflix, which started streaming in 2007, has 160 million paid subscribers worldwide. And Amazon Prime, which began video content in 2006, has 150 million paid subscribers worldwide (although many of these subscribers may just be utilizing the shipping services). For a streaming service five months in to hit 1/3 of the numbers of huge, brand-name streaming services that have been around for multiple decades is quite the accomplishment. And if Disney+’s numbers keep growing like this, they just might become the biggest streaming name in town — for better or for worse.

