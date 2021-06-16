After recently making the decision to switch the premiere for new MCU series Loki to Wednesdays, Disney+ has now officially confirmed that all of its original series programming will be shifting to that new weekly release date. This will include all of the streamer's original scripted, unscripted, and animated shows, and many upcoming premiere dates have already been shifted to account for this new schedule change.

Loki, led by head writer Michael Waldron and director Kate Herron, marks the first Disney+ Marvel show to make the time jump to Wednesdays, after both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier enjoyed Friday premiere dates for their seasons. According to Disney, Loki became the most-watched series premiere on the streaming service after debuting on June 9. Additionally, given that movie theaters are beginning to return to normal business hours, with many anticipated films gearing up to finally release this summer after pandemic-related delays, Disney+ likely doesn't want any original series to end up competing in that Friday timeslot — a move seemingly confirmed by the fact that their Original Movies will still be premiering just ahead of the weekend.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Watch: Tom Hiddleston Reveals 'Loki' Will Now Be Released Wednesdays Instead of Fridays

Several Disney+ Original Series release dates have already been shifted. Monsters at Work, a sequel series to the Pixar movie franchise, will now premiere on July 7, while Turner & Hooch moves from July 16 to July 21. The previously announced docuseries Behind the Attraction, which takes audiences inside the making and operation of several of Disney's most iconic theme park rides, will now premiere all 10 of its episodes on July 21.

Loki's second episode premiered today on Disney+, and the show will air four more episodes on a weekly basis every Wednesday thereafter. A second season is reportedly in development, though official confirmation of a renewal has not yet been announced.

KEEP READING: The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Reveals ‘Super Crooks’ Anime Poster Based on Mark Millar Comic The gang is all here!

Read Next