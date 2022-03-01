Just in time for the Marvel's TV slate previously hosted by Netflix to be transplanted over to Disney+, the streamer has announced a swathe of new parental controls designed to stop kids being able to access more adult fare on the platform. In the short term, the controls are designed to restrict younger audiences from watching the likes of Daredevil and The Punisher — very much R-rated series, unlike most others under the Marvel umbrella — but will no doubt give Disney+ more room to bring more adult-oriented content to its platform in the future.

"Beginning March 16, all Disney+ subscribers will be asked to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile, as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles, and enable a Kid-Proof Exit question for Kids Profiles," reads a statement from the streaming platform. For the first time, parents will be able to set up separate, locked profiles for kids, and restrict the content on said profiles based on content ratings.

"When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, subscribers will be asked if they would like to change the content rating on each of their profiles from TV-14 up to TV-MA. Subscribers can also choose to add a PIN to their profile for additional protection," the statement continues. Changing a profile to TV-MA will require confirmation with the account password, and those that choose to switch will "have access to everything Disney+ has to offer, including on the homepage under "Recommended For You" and "Trending" rows," Disney+ says.

As with the traditional ratings system for TV and movies going back to the heyday of cinema, the Disney+ content rating system provides "guidance on the suitability of content for viewers of TV and movies". Users will newly be able to create up to seven profiles with a rating attached, with the user being able to watch anything on Disney+ up to the rating applied to their profile. The content rating options per profile are: TV-Y, TV-Y7, TV-Y7-FV, G/TV-G, PG/TV-PG, PG13, TV14, R, and TV-MA. Account holders can change an individual's profile content rating at any time under profile settings.

In the same statement, Disney+ also outlined additional parental control features available on the platform, including profile PINs — the ability to lock an account or profile with a PIN code — accessible kid profiles with content solely suitable for younger viewers, and "kid-proof exit," a feature which makes it harder to exit a kid profile.

Those who opt to change nothing will be able to continue using Disney+ "within a TV-14 content rating environment," advises the streamer. Presumably this means that users who don't make the switch won't have access to the new swathe of Marvel shows or, indeed, any new adult-oriented programming that arrives to the streamer in the future.

