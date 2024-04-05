The Big Picture Disney CEO Bob Iger plans to crack down on password sharing by implementing new rules starting in June, with full rollout in September.

The crackdown aims to drive out-of-household users off Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Netflix's decision to end password sharing has proven beneficial for profits, leading other streamers like Disney+ and HBO Max to follow suit.

There was a time not so long ago when one could share the password for a streaming account with their barista, an ex, an ex’s aunt twice removed… you get the point. It was the Wild West of the good old days when platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and more didn't really care who was watching their content, just because the bill was being paid. But, as the years have gone on, companies have made massive changes to ensure that everyone is paying, even if they’re just hopping on once a week to catch up on the latest episode of The Real Housewives or Love Is Blind. Disney CEO Bob Iger is the latest to bolster the attack against password sharing as, by summer, he unveils plans to implement a new rule that could see some Robin Hoods of password sharing be disconnected from Disney+.

According to Iger, who recently spoke with CNBC about the update, the first leg of the new plan will kick off in June, testing the waters in “just a few countries in a few markets” before it “will grow significantly with a full rollout in September.” If you were hoping for more information about whether you can expect these changes to affect you in the early summer, you’re not in luck as Iger didn’t reveal which areas would be the guinea pig for the change. The primary goal behind the push is to kick out-of-household moochers off Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, either driving them to get their own accounts or for the primary account to tack them on for an additional fee.

For Iger and the rest of the decision-making folks over at Disney, it’s all about propelling their company forward while driving up the profit margins. Iger has already developed a long-term strategy to keep the numbers going up in both streaming and film production, with the password crackdown being simply one of the foundational building blocks that will help him achieve said goals.

How The Password Crackdown Has Proved Beneficial

Image via Shutterstock

It’s been almost a full year since Netflix led the charge on the extinction of password sharing and, at least for the company, it looks like it was the best decision they could have made. Of course, the masses were pretty ticked that the times were changing, and they wouldn’t be able to share a password with their ex’s cat, but for the corporation, profits have never looked so good. Riding on Netflix’s coattails, other streamers like Disney+ and HBO Max have followed suit.

With only a few short months left before Disney cracks down on password sharing, now’s the time to get in that Marvel marathon you’ve been putting off before you get officially cut off from your dentist’s Disney+ account. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on when you can expect the new rules to take effect near your home.