Watch: Disney+ Brings Pixar Favorites to Life in New IRL Series

In addition to new animated shorts from Pixar’s indie-focused SparkShorts program coming to Disney+ this November, the acclaimed studio will also be bringing their creations into the real world. Pixar: In Real Life is essentially a professional cosplay series that takes characters like Dash from The Incredibles, WALL-E, and Russell from Up and transforms them from computer-generated 3D creations to live-action 3D performers. Then, they unleash these wholesome characters on unsuspecting folks out there in the world and film what happens next.

Today, Disney+ and Pixar released the first trailer for the series, and it’s delightful. More than just costumed characters parading around a theme park, these Pixar players interact with everyday folks in ways that harken back to their big-screen antics. Take, for example, Dash’s mad dash around a big city building in record-setting time; it’s like Pixar’s playing magic tricks for people on the street. The short-form series arrives on Disney+ to stream on November 12th.

Check out the Pixar: In Real Life trailer below:

You had to be there—good thing we were. Watch what happens as your favorite characters enter reality on Pixar IRL streaming only on Disney+ on Nov. 12. For more updates, subscribe to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ is the ultimate streaming destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on November 12, 2019 for $6.99 per month.

You can also check out a poster for everyone’s favorite big-eyed future-bot WALL-E below, but Disney+/Pixar better be careful because I may just have to take this little bud home with me: