Watch: Disney+ Celebrates Pixar’s 34th Birthday with New Easter Egg-Filled Video

Back before Disney got into the mix by acquiring Pixar in 2006, the group that began its life as part of Lucasfilm’s graphics-driven computer division split into its own corporation on February 3rd, 1986. In the 34 years since then, Pixar has given audiences around the world 21 feature films, with two more on the way this year–Onward on March 6th and Soul on June 19th–and four more untitled pics slated for the early 2020s. Last year’s Toy Story 4 is on deck to add up to two more Oscars to the company’s 19 Academy Awards wins so far, but for a lot of Pixar fans, it’s more about the Easter eggs than the trophies.

So, in honor of the acclaimed animation studio’s anniversary / birthday, Disney+ has put together a new Easter egg-filled video that revisits Pixar’s iconic films and characters, revealing the links between them. Pixar got in on the fun with original artwork commemorating their movies, which they shared on social media. You can check it all out below! And when you’re done, you can peruse Disney+’s library of Pixar content, which includes a prequel focusing on Toy Story 4‘s Bo Peep, the related series Forky Asks a Question, an IRL series, and experimental short films from Pixar pros, just to name a few.

First, watch a Disney+ video celebrating Pixar’s 34 years of animated excellence:

The attention to detail here is INCREDIBLE. We have no choice but to stan—and stream—@Pixar! Happy Anniversary to the iconic studio. pic.twitter.com/Ovj8f3mWSL — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 3, 2020

Now, check out the original artwork celebrating Pixar’s 34th birthday below: