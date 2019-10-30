Watch: Disney+ Offers a First Look at Pixar’s New ‘SparkShorts’ in New Trailer & Images

0

Animation fans, especially those of you who like everything Pixar, will find more reasons to rejoice when Disney+ arrives on November 12th. Included in the streaming service’s many, many offerings will be a series of new animated shorts from the acclaimed studio. Pixar may be known for its fantastic feature films and franchises, but they’ve long been a powerhouse for animated shorts, as well. Now, with the newly launched Pixar’s SparkShorts, they’ll add a bit of Indie flavor to the mix.

The first six shorts that will be available as part of the program are Float, Purl, Smash and Grab, Wind, Loop, and Kitbull. A new trailer for the collection was revealed by Disney+ today, in addition to the first-look images for all six shorts. Be sure to check out Pixar’s trailer below to see what it’s all about, followed by the new looks:

Check out the first-look trailer and images for Pixar’s Spark Shorts below before they arrive on Disney+:

In FLOAT, a father discovers that his son is different from other kids in the most unusual way. To keep them both safe from judgement, Dad covers him and keeps him out of sight—but when his son’s ability becomes public, Dad must decide whether to run and hide or to accept his son as he is.

“Purl,” directed by Kristen Lester and produced by Gillian Libbert-Duncan, features an earnest ball of yarn named Purl who gets a job at a fast-paced, high energy, male centric start-up. Things start to unravel as she tries to fit in with this close knit group. Purl must ask herself how far is she willing to go to get the acceptance she yearns for and in the end is it worth it?

“Kitbull,” directed by Rosana Sullivan and produced by Kathryn Hendrickson, reveals an unlikely connection that sparks between two creatures: a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pit bull. Together, they experience friendship for the first time.

“Smash and Grab,” directed by Brian Larsen and produced by David Lally, is about two antiquated robots who risk everything for freedom and for each other after years of toiling away inside the engine room of a towering locomotive.

Set in a world of magical realism, WIND sees a grandmother and her grandson trapped deep down an endless chasm, scavenging debris that surrounds them to realize their dream of escaping to a better life.