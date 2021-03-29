Even with the price increase, Disney+ is still one of the most affordable streaming services on the market.

As of March 26, the cost of Disney+ subscriptions has gone up, per Business Insider. This marks the first price increase since the streaming service launched in November of 2019.

Monthly subscriptions are increasing by $1. Those subscriptions, which include ad-free streaming and unlimited downloads of Disney’s back-catalog of thousands of movies, TV shows and new original content, the ability to add up to seven profiles, and to stream on up to seven devices simultaneously, now stand at $8. A yearly subscription with the same features has increased by $10, bringing the total to $80.

Prices for Disney’s various bundled options have also increased. The price for the monthly bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is also increasing by $1, totaling $14. Opting for the ad-free version of Hulu will increase that price to $20. There are also options for adding Hulu’s Live TV feature at $73 per month, or $79 with ad-free Hulu.

One price that isn’t changing is the $30 “Premier Access” option that Disney+ first offered for Mulan in 2020. That price will remain the same, allowing folks early access to movies prior to their wider release on Disney+. Raya and the Last Dragon is available for Premier Access through June 5, and Disney’s upcoming Cruella and Black Widow will also be available on May 28 and June 9, respectively.

Disney+ was launched to acclaim for its low-price point back in 2019. While prices are certainly going up, Disney+ remains one of the most affordable streaming services. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions start at $9 a month, Paramount Plus and Peacock Premium Plus cost $10 a month, Hulu is $12 a month, with HBO Max at $15 a month.

Hopefully, these changes won’t break the bank for any subscribers. Disney+ remains competitive with other streaming services in terms of price, which is good news to anyone already hooked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

