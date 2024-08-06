The Big Picture Disney+ is raising prices for various subscription tiers, including ad-supported and ad-free plans.

Popular content on Disney+ includes Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar films, with Avengers: Endgame and Inside Out 2 trending.

Prepare for Deadpool & Wolverine by watching Deadpool 2 on Disney+.

Fans of Disney+ just got some bad news, but albeit news that was fairly easy to predict was coming at some point. Disney has officially announced that several tiers which fall under its streaming and television umbrella are getting price increases, from standard Disney+ to Hulu with live TV and everything in between. Starting off the change in prices are the two basic Disney+ subscription packages, one with ads and one without. The ads-included tier will rise from $7.99 to $9.99, while the ad-free tier price will increase from $13.99 to a whopping $15.99 per month. The basic, ads-included plan for the Disney+ and Hulu bundle is also rising from $9.99 to $10.99. However, the ad-free bundle of Disney+ and Hulu will stay the same at $19.99 per month.

Hulu's standalone streaming service is also getting a price raise for both of its subscription tiers, with the ad tier rising from $7.99 to $9.99 and the ad-free tier rising from $17.99 to $18.99. Disney's hub for all things sports, ESPN+, will see price increases as well, rising from $10.99 to $11.99. Hulu with live TV is getting the biggest price increase of all, with the ads-included package rising from $76.99 to $82.99, and the ad-free package increasing to $95.99 from $89.99. Lastly, the triple bundle package with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will also raise its prices with ads-included going from $14.99 to $16.99, and ad-free up to $26.99 from $24.99.

What’s Streaming on Disney+ That’s Popular at the Moment?

The most appealing part of Disney+ has always been the IP's under its large umbrella, whereas other services like Netflix are constantly securing the rights to popular shows like Suits or Prison Break. While you won't ever see Breaking Bad streamed on Disney+, you don't ever have to worry about where any Marvel or Star Wars projects are going to air, as well as animated films from Disney and Pixar.

Both Deadpool movies and Logan have seen an increase in popularity on Disney+ with the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine, while Avengers: Endgame has also recently crept into the top 10. Many fans have also been streaming the first Inside Out, while the sequel, Inside Out 2, continues breaking box office records and now sits as one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all-time.

The Disney+ price increases will go into effect later this year.

