Price hikes are coming to many popular streaming services. Customers are never too excited about this but usually continue subscribing with the expectation they’ll get higher-quality content in return. One of the biggest hurdles streaming platforms are facing right now is becoming profitable enough for studios to keep them running. Monthly subscription fees can’t bring in nearly as much revenue as studios used to get with theater ticket sales and Blu-ray and digital release sales. Despite struggling with revenue from streaming, though, studios are reporting record profits. With the combined members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on strike, customers are headed for a drought of new content by the end of the year. Considering the lack of new content and the fact that all AMPTP studios are saving millions of dollars while actors and writers are striking, these price hikes seem unorthodox. Paying more for a streaming service that will offer nothing new in the near future should cause customers to question what their subscription money is actually paying for.

Why Are the Dual Strike Negotiations Lasting This Long?

As the WGA strike has passed its hundredth day, the AMPTP has only just begun to meet with them for negotiations at the beginning of August. The first round of negotiations did not go well, as the studio representatives did not appear willing to concede to any of the WGA contract proposals. The second round of negotiations seemed more optimistic, though, because the union leaders were given some proposals that they were going to consider with their union members. The union proposals are completely reasonable demands that would provide union members with much more security in their careers. They’re asking for increased minimum pay, reform for residuals from streaming services, regulations on the use of artificial intelligence, and a minimum staff size in the writer’s room. It would take a negligible percentage of each studio’s profits to concede to all their proposals. Recent developments, however, have made this a much more complicated negotiation process than expected.

Just over a month ago, contract negotiations fell through and the SAG-AFTRA union joined the writers in their strike with many of the same contract demands. This show of solidarity between actors and writers made took away a lot of the leverage the AMPTP had, adding to the challenges studios were facing. For the past few years, the pandemic has caused major havoc in Hollywood, causing delays on many productions that cost the studios time and extra money. So many studios rushed into creating a streaming platform without creating a sustainable business model that they’re still using trial and error to maximize profits with a minimal effect on consumers. One extremely objectionable proposal from studios indicate that they plan to scan lesser-known actors into an artificial intelligence database so they can replicate that background actor in any production they want without having to pay the actor for their time. It’s a major sticking point in contract negotiations that the AMPTP seems reluctant to give up on.

The day before actors joined the strike, Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed, “There’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic…”, but their third-quarter earnings report tells quite a different story. The report revealed that the company earned $22.3 billion. Not only that, the report also revealed the company saved $100 million because they weren’t paying any actors or writers while they strike. Netflix estimates they’ll save $1.5 billion since they aren’t paying their employees or negotiating in good faith. AMPTP studios appear to be holding out on contract negotiations because of the money they’re saving. Considering how much money studios like Disney and Netflix made, their decision to raise prices is even more confusing to customers.

These Streaming Subscription Price Hikes Don’t Benefit Consumers At All

Increased subscription prices become a major problem for streaming services when customers aren’t receiving any new content or services. Without any actors or writers to pay, the studios consider all the unpaid wages as a cost-saving profit. This increase in revenue from price hikes and striking workers only benefits a few people that the public often overlooks, though. CEOs like Bob Iger and David Zaslav from Warner Bros. are the public faces answering for the decisions their company makes, but they have bosses they answer to.

Shareholders in each company dictate the direction their company needs to go, especially when it comes to economic decisions. The shareholders' focus is hardly on improving their services or fairly compensating their employees, though. Their entire purpose is to increase profits, which improves their stock performances, in order to bolster their investment in the company. So, when the CEOs appear to make out-of-touch decisions that disregard employee rights and charge customers more for nothing better, subscribers should recognize that shareholders are the people dictating to the CEO what position the company needs to take.

Consumers had already started scaling back on their subscriptions before the strike and price increases, but these factors are going to drive more customers to cancel than before. Studios are looking at this price hike as a short-term fix to the lackluster streaming profits, but that’s exactly the problem. They’re ignoring the long-term effects higher subscription prices will bring when customers eventually see months pass by with nothing new to watch. The actors and writers that are striking for livable wages and regulations on AI are the workers that make their company possible, but shareholders are refusing to allow a drop in profits and compensate their employees. The full context of the price hike makes the studios appear to be making their customers pay for the consequences of their inability to plan a sustainable streaming business model, and they shouldn’t be made to pay for the studio’s many mistakes.

Studios Are In for an Unpleasant Surprise

A streaming company unable to provide consumers with new content to validate the monthly expense should be lowering their prices to keep subscribers. The number of alternative streaming services that customers can switch to is only increasing, making it that much more difficult for studios to retain their existing subscribers, let alone bring in new members. The longer the AMPTP holds out on negotiations with the two unions, the longer customers will have to wait for any new movies or TV shows to be released.

The lack of new content, the money CEOs are making from not paying their striking employees, and their bad-faith negotiations are the biggest reasons why consumers should be reaching out to studio executives about this unjustified increase in subscription fees and encouraging them to accept the union workers' requests. Come October, many customers are not going to accept paying $14 a month for reruns.