Disney+ ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series Adds Stellan Skarsgård to Cast

The Disney+ Rogue One prequel series—which is set to follow Diego Luna‘s rogueish rebel Cassian Andor in the years before he got Death Star’d to, uh death—has added Stellan Skarsgård to the cast, as well as British TV actor Kyle Soller. Variety reports that both actors are in final negotiations, and no word yet on what roles they would fill.

Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy wrote the pilot for the show and will direct a few episodes under showrunner Stephen Schiff (The Americans). Described as a “spy thriller”, the series was originally set to debut in 2021, but the coronavirus has put a big ol’ question mark over that scheduling. We do know, however, that Alan Tudyk will reprise the role of aggressively sassy droid K-2S0, which is the best news in this or any other galaxy.

The series is one of a handful of live-action Star Wars shows Disney added to its streaming slate, with The Mandalorian riding to great success on the adorable back of Baby Yoda. That show just wrapped its second season and reportedly added Rosario Dawson to the cast as The Clone Wars fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano. The streamer’s third Star Wars series, a prequel trilogy spinoff starring Ewan McGregor‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi, has had a much bumpier ride. Back in January, production was put on hold and the crew sent home as Lucasfilm was unsatisfied with the scripts. Recently, Army of the Dead writer Joby Harold got the call to re-work the show.

Skarsgård is coming off a critically-acclaimed run on HBO’s Chernobyl, and seems like a lock to fill the position Werner Herzog occupied on The Mandalorian, an elder-statesmen here to class the joint up. Soller is primarily known for British TV like 101 Dalmation Street and Poldark, and also appeared alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the HBO film Brexit.