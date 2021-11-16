Included in the seasonal celebrations are the streaming premieres of 'Hawkeye' and 'Jingle All the Way'.

Having just celebrated Disney+ Day, the global, family-friendly streamer is now gearing up for another even bigger celebration. The streamer has officially announced their “Season’s Streamings” holiday lineup for 2021, which includes not only the premieres of some of their most highly-anticipated series and films, but also special holiday episodes of classic series and iconic Christmas films being made available on the streamer for the first time.

Winter seems to be the prime time for new Disney+ content, with five all-new series and a brand new film premiering on the streamer throughout the holiday season. Perhaps the two most anticipated are Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett, premiering on November 24 and December 29 respectively, but fans can also look forward to new adventures in Welcome to Earth, an all new series premiering on December 8 starring Will Smith, as well as Foodtastic, premiering December 15, and The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part docuseries premiering over Thanksgiving weekend beginning November 25.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Earth' Trailer Sees Will Smith Tackling the Planet’s Most Fantastic Adventures

Fans can also look forward to the premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid on December 3, and can gear up for the holidays with Home Sweet Home Alone, the all-new film in the Home Alone franchise streaming now. Audiences also have access to a number of winter and holiday-themed content from years past, including Godmothered, Noelle, Babes in Toyland, The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Jingle All the Way, making its debut on Disney+ this year.

For those who want something a bit shorter, subscribers are also treated to holiday episodes of their favorite nostalgic Disney shows, including episodes of Phineas and Ferb, Kim Possible, That’s So Raven, and Even Stevens, among others, along with The Simpsons’ laundry list of holiday episodes. The episodes will also be accompanied by some of Disney’s classic holiday shorts, including Prep and Landing, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Once Upon a Snowman.

Season’s Streamings also coincides with The Walt Disney Company’s annual toy drive benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots Program, through which fans can give back by donating toys online via shopDisney or, if they happen to be local, by bringing new and unwrapped gifts to Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs in Walt Disney World. Fans can visit Disney’s website for more donation information.

Check out the streamer’s holiday offerings below:

Image via Disney

‘Better Nate Than Ever' Movie Receives a Release Window on Disney+ The film adaptation will star Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz, and newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email