In a cost-cutting effort, Disney+ removed dozens of titles from their streaming service in 2023. This move allows the studios to write off the loss at tax time and pay out fewer residuals. While Disney was not the first studio to do this, they've yet to find other avenues for the Disney+ original series they removed. Unlike Warner Bros. Discovery, who has licensed their removed titles to other streamers, like Tubi, or made these shows available for purchase, Disney+ has simply erased these shows from history.

What's more wild is that some of these shows were part of Disney's original marketing push to get consumers to purchase a subscription to their new streaming service Disney+, as this would be the only place to stream these titles. While Disney has kept that promise by not allowing these titles to exist elsewhere, it's still unfortunate these titles will never have the chance to be enjoyed again or even find new audiences.

10 'Be Our Chef' (2020)

Showrunner LaNeé Griffin

Originally introduced to Disney audiences during D23 Expo 2019 as part of the kick-off campaign for Disney+, Be Our Chef was a cooking competition series where five families were challenged to make the most delicious recipes inspired by the magic of Disney. Only two families competed in each episode, but each family was featured in multiple episodes. The family with the most wins moved onto the grand finale showdown.

This was a series that really gave families a chance to not just experience Disney magic, but be part of it. A dream held by many Disney fans. The series took place at Walt Disney World, and the winning family even got a chance to have one of their dishes served in the Disney Parks. The show itself featured visits by Disney characters, and a behind the scenes look at Disney Parks culinary process. It was a more interactive version of Behind The Attraction for both those in the competition, and those watching at home. Sadly, like all the shows on this list, the series was removed from Disney+ on May 26, 2023.

Be Our Chef (2020) Release Date March 27, 2020 Cast Angela Kinsey Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

9 'Just Beyond' (2021)

Created by Seth Grahame-Smith

With the popularity of R.L. Stine novels, and the many off-shoots of entertainment it's produced, it's an entire shock that Just Beyond was slashed from the Disney+ library. This young adult horror comedy anthology series featured eight stories from the world of R.L. Stine. The cast included names like Mckenna Grace, Nasim Pedrad, Christine Adams, and Parvesh Cheena, and if there's one studio that knows how to produce and market YA programming, it's Disney. So, what happened?

Halloween programming is so popular that Disney even coined the phrase Hallowstream to advertise their yearly launches. However, every original series (or original film) on a streaming platform has to pay residuals to actors, writers, and directors. Additionally, residuals also get paid to the below-the-line workers union, IATSE, to fund their healthcare and pension plans. Removing titles, removes residual payments, and as a result, horror fans now have one less R.L. Stine inspired television masterpiece in the world.

8 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' (2019-2022)

Developed by National Geographic

This wonderfully wacky docuseries found one of America's most beloved actors, Jeff Goldblum, exploring life's wonders and answering the most curious of questions. The series does not flow in a typical documentary style, but instead takes a more stream-of-consciousness approach. Specifically, Goldblum's stream-of-consciousness, hence the series title, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Topics explored included sneaker culture, birthdays, magic and backyards. It was a delightful learning experience for both Goldblum and for viewers at home.

Unfortunately, the series only lasted two seasons, providing The World According to Jeff Goldblum a grand total of 22 episodes to explore life's little mysteries. Goldblum is a natural host and his inquisitive mind coupled by his openness to share his own life's experiences set this docuseries apart. Besides exploring various topics, it was also a deeper look into who Jeff Goldblum is. Endearing audiences to an already beloved public figure. As long as Goldblum had questions, the world would've kept watching.

7 'Diary of a Future President' (2020-2021)

Created by Ilana Peña

Based on series creator Ilana Peña's own childhood experiences, Diary of a Future President followed teenager Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) on her journey to become the future President of the United States. It wasn't as rigid as that though, as at its heart this was a family story. We learned just as much about Elena's mother Gabi (Selenis Leyva) and brother Bobby (Charlie Bushnell), as we did about Elena. Gabi is widowed and entering a relationship with a new man, and Bobby is exploring his sexuality.

In a climate where it's hard to find a predominantly Latinx cast and a woman has yet to become President of the United States, this series was refreshingly hopeful. It had heart, humor, a healthy dose of drama and gave young girls permission to dream big. Plus, considering the fact that Bushnell was already cast and had filmed Percy Jackson and the Olympians when Disney+ removed the series in 2023, the studio's decision becomes a more mind-boggling action. Especially since now that Percy Jackson and the Olympians has aired, there's bound to be a large fanbase who'd love to discover Bushnell's other work keeping them subscribed to Disney+. However, to keep Diary of a Future President on Disney+, Disney would have to continue to pay a licensing fee to CBS (the studio who produced the series), and thus, cost-cutting wins again. How unfortunate.

Diary of a Future President Release Date January 17, 2020 Cast Tess Romero , Charlie Bushnell , Selenis Leyva , Michael Weaver , Carmina Garay , Brandon Severs , Sanai Victoria , Harmeet K. Pandey Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Ilana Peña

6 'Earth to Ned' (2020-2021)

Produced by Brian Henson and Vincent Raisa

Outside AppleTV+, the Jim Henson Company has not had much luck with their puppet-driven series as of late. Earth To Ned is no exception. An entertainment talk show where the host is an alien, Ned (Paul Rugg), who was supposed to invade Earth but instead fell in love with the planet's pop culture. Now he abducts human guests, by beaming them up without warning, to learn more about how things work. For example, his first guest is Andy Richter, Conan O'Brien's famed sidekick, who he presses for talk show pointers.

The improv and puppetry undertaking on Earth To Ned deserved more acclaim than it got. The tight 22-24 minute format kept the show moving along, the guests were incredible scores for an unknown and untested show to land (a testament to the industry's admiration of the Jim Henson Company), but the absolute best part were the CLODs (short form for Cloned Living Organism of Destruction). There are moments of pop culture that live rent-free in the minds of viewers, and the CLODs, dressed as Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, having a lightsaber fight in episode three is one of the best bits of the decade. That or their bargain-basement version of Hamilton. If only we could beam Earth To Ned back onto Disney+.

Earth to Ned Release Date September 4, 2020 Cast Paul Rugg , Colleen Smith , Michael Oosterom , Morgana Ignis , Robert Clarence Irwin , bindi irwin , Vanessa Hudgens , Andy Richter Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

5 'Willow' (2022)

Created by Jonathan Kasdan

Set twenty years after the film, Willow was a fantasy adventure series that followed Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) leading a group of unlikely heroes on a dangerous rescue mission. The series was a slow burn for fans of the film and first time viewers. Many did not make it past the first couple of episodes, which, to be honest, felt like watching the world's longest nature hike. The dragging story line did not help the success of the series, leading to a cancelation after the first season and series removal from Disney+ altogether within only five months of the season finale.

What's truly unfortunate is that those who did not make it past the first few breathtakingly cinematic episodes missed out on a lush, detailed love letter to fantasy storytelling. Willow has always been a story of hope, and the series brought heart to a genre that's been lacking such an emotion in other recent works like House of the Dragon. Not all stories need to rush to the point, and sometimes anticipation is the greatest aphrodisiac. Willow certainly proved this, leaving viewers hungry for a second season, or even, more simply, to revisit the first.

4 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' (2021-2022)

Created by Phil Hay & Matt Manfredi