The advantage that Disney+ has over many streaming services is its vast library of in-house musical classics. Now, fans can sing along to their favorite movies, as Disney is adding new singalong versions of a handful of their musicals to their popular streaming service. The first to be added is their most recent, Oscar-nominated animated film, Encanto, which will premiere on Disney+ March 18th, complete with on-screen lyrics.

The streamer's first pick should not come as a surprise, as Encanto has been a smash hit for Disney since its theatrical release in November, with the average viewer watching the film five times on Disney+, racking up a title of 180 million rewatches globally since it launched on the streamer. These are insane numbers, but with the great songs that Encanto boasts from songwriting legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, it is easy to understand why.

Songs like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” have taken over the minds of Disney fans for months, and the TikTok-famous song was the first Disney song to reach the top of the Billboard 100 chart in almost thirty years. When coupling this modern classic to other beautiful pieces like “Surface Pressure” and “Dos Oruguitas”, this steller soundtrack is a great choice for a new sing-along version of the film.

Encanto has been a critical darling this awards season, up for three Oscars for Best Animated Film, Best Score, and Best Original Song. Like many Disney films, Encanto was such a magical experience that its blissful energy just made you want to get up and dance. While you did not need lyrics to sing along in the original version, now you can act like you are a professional dancer and singer with the lyrics bouncing across the screen.

Encanto will not be the only film getting a singalong version, as Frozen, Frozen 2, and both the original animated version of Beauty and the Beast and its 2017 live-action remake are also receiving the same treatment later this year. Disney is no stranger to releasing their films with this kind of musical treatment, as many of the company's past Blu-ray releases have included singalong version of the film. This has always been a great and fun way to re-experience your favorite Disney musicals, so it is wonderful to see Disney keeping this tradition alive. The company has an extremely large library of musicals and, due to this, it is safe to assume that more Disney classics will join this lineup in the near future.

The singalong version of Encanto hits Disney+ on March 18. Check out the sneak preview below:

