Netflix, a business that started out mailing DVDs to people, is now the king of the streamers not because it has a bunch of other people’s content, but because it made a determined effort to make an overwhelming amount of their own programming. The company carries a lot of debt to make this happen, but their hope is that by offering the most content, they’ll attract the most subscribers. While there were a few competitors like Hulu and Amazon Prime, major companies started getting in on the action this year with the launch of HBO Max and Peacock. However, the biggest competitor to Netflix looks like it will be Disney+ since they have the most valuable IP across beloved brands like Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm, not to mention what Disney creates under its own banner.

Yesterday’s big Disney Investor Day presentation was about that streaming future, and to accompany the many announcements and reveals provided during the presentation was a sizzle reel. What’s wild about this sizzle reel is that it doesn’t even encompass everything Disney+ has on deck or what they’ve got coming to Hulu or the theatrical releases they’ve got planned. Imagine having so much content that you can’t even squeeze in the stuff that’s in pre-production like the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. That’s a disturbing amount of content.

For some, this will render Disney “ordinary”, but I personally find it a relief that I don’t have to care about every single thing Disney does. I’ll probably watch every Marvel Disney+ series, but every Star Wars series? Every Pixar series? Probably not, and that’s okay. The streaming model isn’t based on ratings, but on subscribers, so it’s to Disney’s benefit to offer a bunch of stuff on a consistent basis to lure in people. Right now, my Disney+ subscription is pretty cold outside of watching The Mandalorian episodes, so I’m not going to complain if I get some more use out of it.

Check out the Disney+ sizzle reel below.

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Trailer Sees Anthony Mackie Dodging Missiles Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes look like they have chemistry to spare.