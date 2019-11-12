Disney+ Gives Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie a 4K, Dolby Vision Upgrade

0

Good news for Star Wars fans: the newly-launched Disney+ streaming service has made sure your viewing experience is the best it can be by giving every movie some seriously key updates. Disney+ launched early on Tuesday morning and with it, added every Star Wars movie plus their new live-action series The Mandalorian starring Pedro Pascal and directed by Jon Favreau.

Star Wars fans will no doubt be reveling in all of the goodness over the coming days and weeks as they dive into the Disney+/Star Wars library. According to Engadget, every Star Wars movie has gotten some big upgrades to improve the quality of the version available to stream on Disney+. Every movie available will be shown in 4K and has been given Dolby Vision as well as Atmos support. This means the picture will not only be crystal clear (so you can see who shot first, Han Solo or Greedo) but you’ll also be able to understand Darth Vader perfectly when he drops a truth bomb on poor Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

This kind of remastering is major, especially since it’s giving a big boost to the earlier Star Wars films that are now 40 years old or getting close to it. This is no doubt a smart move on Disney’s part, too, as it shows an attention to detail and readiness to do what is necessary to entice viewers to their platform. Physical media is cool and all but Disney+ ensuring it is the only place you can see Star Wars in 4K makes it a very attractive reason to sign up.

