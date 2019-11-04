Ming-Na Wen’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Character Revealed in New Look at the Series

0

“I have never met a mandalorian,” growls Nick Nolte‘s Kuiil. “I’ve only read the stories.” Soon enough, we’re all going to meet The Mandalorian, the upcoming gritter-than-usual Disney+ Star Wars series available to stream November 12. But to make sure our whistles are fully whetted, Disney just released a brand new look at the series, with a tantalizing reveal of Fennec Shand, the fearsome assassin played by Ming-Na Wen (Mulan). And Wen told Vanity Fair lots of awesome-sounding details about the awesome-sounding character.

“Your name will be legendary,” says Fennec to the Mandalorian at the end of the new teaser. But I have a feeling that after fans get a look at the series and see just how badass Wen’s performance is, her name will become legendary. “She has quite a few weapons because she’s a very skilled fighter,” said Wen. “Just her body is a weapon in and of itself. And she does carry…a big, big gun. A big boy.” Sounds like we’re about to get some dope action sequences in the series thanks to Wen, who went on to talk about the inspiration for the character of Fennec.

We got our inspiration really from the name. The idea of a fennec fox came to mind. She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy—so very graceful and agile. I just love that whole image with the name.

From the jump, The Mandalorian has felt like a different breed of Star Wars property, able and willing to dive into darker, morally ambiguous waters. And it sounds like Wen is going to play in that pool perfectly, stating that Fennec’s allegiances “can go either way… She is definitely someone who’s loyal to herself.” Wen also spoke about the personal importance of participating in Star Wars.

As an Asian kid in Pittsburgh, and especially in Mount Lebanon, sometimes you feel very alone and very isolated. And I think for me, with Star Wars, I connected so much with Luke having these dreams and wanting something bigger and better than being a little farmer in Tatooine. Just that image of him looking at the binary suns and wishing for more, it always stays with me… Any sort of representation is important and necessary. And I’m just happy that I got chosen. It was meant to be.

Check out the official look at The Mandalorian‘s Fennec Shand below, and get those fan theories a-percolating. For more on the Disney+ bounty hunter Star Wars series, streaming November 12, check out our interview with the showrunners.