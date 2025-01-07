The House of the Mouse has always been known for its family-friendly content and its strict policies regarding the same. However, in the past few years, with all its acquisitions and changes in content strategies, many R-rated titles have landed on its streaming platform Disney+, which caters to a variety of franchises like the MCU, Star Wars, old Fox Studios movies, Marvel series that were originally developed for Netflix, including Daredevil and The Punisher.

Given the platform has individual profiles for kids and adults, its top ten charts, at the start of the year were full of R-rated content, per ScreenRant. This must be a welcome change as their decisions are engaging more adult crowds. MCU’s first R-rated feature Deadpool & Wolverine topped the chart, even though it has been streaming on the platform since mid-November. Seems like fans are enjoying Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s amazing chemistry again. The Shawn Levy-directed feature became the highest-grossing R-rated title at the box office, leaving 2019’s Joker behind, and the streaming popularity is adding a cherry on the cake. The film garnered great response from fans and critics alike for its hilarious jokes, Wolverine’s return, and its homage to the Fox X-Men characters. It has a 74% critic rating and a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Which Other Movies Are Topping Disney+?

Coming close to Merc with a Mouth and his slasher friend is none other than John Wick. The movie is at #5 on the charts, separated from the top by Paddington, Disney original series Skeleton Crew, and 2019's The Lion King, which seems to have grabbed eyeballs in the wake of live-action Mufasa: The Lion King’s release. Keanu Reeves’ 2014 action pack feature sees the titular legendary hitman come out of retirement to seek revenge against the men who killed his dog. The tale always seems to resonate with the audience for big action set pieces, lots of gun-fu, and high kill count – it could even prove a comfort watch for some! The film has an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has now spawned a franchise including spin-offs, a prequel TV series, and numerous sequels.

Standing tall next to John Wick is Amy Adam’s Nightbitch. The black comedy written and directed by Marielle Heller sees Adams as an artist, who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mum. Things take a turn when her nightly routine takes a surreal twist and her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form. Other titles that made the top 10 also include Dream Productions, Mufasa: The Lion King - A Special Look, and The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, as well as Amber Alert.

