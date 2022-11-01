Disney wants you to be a test subject – but it’s for a good cause. Starting today, the Mickey Mouse company will provide Disney+ subscribers with the chance to amp up their holiday shopping experience. Subscribers will have special access to merchandise from their favorite franchises, which will become available at shopDisney for the rest of the year.

The exclusive merchandise items become available for Disney+ subscribers before being sold to the general public. Those items are products from Disney’s most popular franchises, including the jedis and siths from Star Wars, the superheroes from Marvel Studios, and original characters from Disney and Pixar animated movies. In an official statement, Disney+ president Alisa Bowen celebrated the streamer’s collaboration with shopDisney and stressed that these types of positive experiments with subscribers are a must:

“Special access to this curated collection of merchandise for the upcoming holiday season is the latest example of the many ways we experiment with how to improve the user experience on Disney+, which includes enhancing the benefits of being a subscriber. We’re excited to collaborate with shopDisney to explore how we can potentially better serve our audiences by expanding the ways they get to interact with the stories and characters they love on Disney+.”

Image via Marvel

The early access items are available through an added shop tab within the details pages of selected movies, series, and shorts on Disney+. You can purchase products or sift through them by scanning a QR code or directly at the website. Disney made a disclaimer that the shop tab will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.

Disney+ subscribers will also have early access to made-to-order merch that includes T-shirts and sweatshirts from celebrated titles like Frozen 2 and Lightyear. For further details on the early access shop items, you can visit the Special Access page in shopDisney.

You can check out some of the products available on early access for Disney+ subscribers below:

- The Mandalorian DarkSaber Legacy Set

- Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi Battle of the Heroes Legacy Lightsaber Set

- Ahsoka Tano Legacy Lightsaber Hilts signed by Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels)

- Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll signed by Ashley Eckstein

- Doctor Strange Cloak

- Scarlet Witch Ear Headband

- Captain Carter Vibranium Shield

- Black Panther Collectible Mask

- Black Panther Wakanda Forever Artist Series Jacket

- World of Wakanda Artist Series Puzzle