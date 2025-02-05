Disney just dropped their Q1 2025 numbers this morning — and that's not the only thing that dropped. During the call, it was revealed that Disney+ subscriber numbers plummeted by 700,000 users in the final three months of 2024. Now, it may seem like a drop in the oceans as that brings the global Disney+ subscriber base (excluding India’s Disney+ Hotstar) down to 124.6 million. It was the same story for ESPN+, the sports arm of the streaming service, which also dropped by 700,000 subscribers. However, before you shed any tears for the entertainment goliath, don't stress. Despite all that negativity you just read, Disney’s streaming business remained profitable for the third consecutive quarter.

Yes, profits are up even as subscribers are down. Disney had already prepared for this dip in its fiscal Q1 2025 (October–December 2024) report, attributing the losses to recent price hikes and the expiration of promotional offers. But it's a huge shift from the previous quarter when they added 4.4 million new users between June and September. Still, Wall Street’s expectations were modest, and Disney managed to exceed them. The big reason for that? The company’s film division had a blockbuster run, led by the box office juggernaut Moana 2, which sailed past the $1 billion mark worldwide. As you can imagine, Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to lead with the good news, referencing Moana in his remarks:

“Can I get a Chee Hoo? Our results this quarter demonstrate Disney’s creative and financial strength as we advanced the strategic initiatives set in motion over the past two years.”

Iger continued, “In fiscal Q1 we saw outstanding box office performance from our studios, which had the top three movies of 2024; we further improved the profitability of our Entertainment DTC streaming businesses; we took an important step to advance ESPN’s digital strategy by adding an ESPN tile on Disney+; and our Experiences segment demonstrated its enduring appeal as we continue investing strategically across the globe. Overall, this quarter proved to be a strong start to the fiscal year, and we remain confident in our strategy for continued growth.”

How Did Disney Do in Q1 2025?