In diagnosing its recent first-quarter earnings, Disney divulged that, for the second quarter in a row, Disney+ lost subscribers on a worldwide basis. The streamer lost 4 million subscribers, including 300,000 in North American territories U.S. and Canada. Of course, the home for shows like The Mandalorian and Ms. Marvel still has a sizable 157.8 million subscribers, a number that's surely the envy of rival streamers like Apple TV+ and Peacock. However, after losing 2.4 million subscribers in the previous quarter, it’s clear Disney+ is on a bit of a downward slope. The streamer isn’t going to be blessed with limitless permanent growth.

This most recent loss of subscribers for Disney+ suggests a lot for both Disney+ as a platform and the streaming landscape as a whole. Times are changing for these streamers and there’s really no better indication of that than Disney+, the entity that inspired companies to imagine that they, too, could conjure up a Netflix rival from out of nowhere, is suddenly looking more vulnerable than ever.

Disney+'s subscriber numbers are a strange beast. From the get-go, the service proved popular, with Disney+ snagging over 10 million subscribers after being available for just a day. Thanks both to widely-discussed TV shows like The Mandalorian and everybody being trapped indoors thanks to COVID-19, 2020 saw the service explode in popularity, with Disney+ securing 86.8 million subscribers by December 2020. By the end of this pivotal year, Disney was openly saying it hoped to secure 260 million subscribers by 2024, a thought process that mirrored how Wall Street thought every streaming service would just go up and up forever. Companies and stockholders alike bizarrely thought there were an unlimited number of people in the world and that all of them would only want to consume streaming programming.

However, despite all the rampant talk about Disney's "miraculous" job attracting subscribers to Disney+, one important detail about those subscriber numbers kept getting lost in the shuffle. A large chunk of Disney+'s subscriber base was made up of Hotstar subscribers, an India-based streaming service Disney acquired during its 2019 purchase of the 21st Century Fox media properties. The subscribers of Hotstar were combined into Disney+ in 2020, which certainly gave the streamer a big boost in its subscriber numbers. Much like how Paramount+'s subscriber numbers got a leg up thanks to it building on years of CBS All-Access programming, Disney+'s subscribers were also heavily reliant on the pre-existing Hotstar subscriber base and people’s recognition of that familiar brand name.

With this in mind, it becomes clearer that Disney+’s subscriber numbers are still notable, but also a bit less impressive. The significance of Hotstar subscribers to this streamer also explains the sudden dip in overall Disney+ subscribers. Disney’s inability to keep key cricket matches and HBO programming on the Hotstar platform has made the streamer less enticing to consumers in countries like India. While Hotstar helped Disney+ leapfrog the competition in 2020, it’s now functioning like an anchor dragging down subscriber numbers. The Hotstar giveth and it taketh away.

Beyond just Hotstar, the back-to-back loss of subscribers also suggests that Disney+’s emphasis on event programming won’t be enough to give the streamer unreasonable permanent growth. After all, the streamer lost subscribers even as massive movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted on the service while the final episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor ran during the first of these two quarters where Disney+ lost subscribers. Disney+ doesn’t necessarily need to throw out all of its programming strategies, but it’s also clear costly programs and movies aren’t solely enough to keep eyeballs on Disney+. The more divisive nature of recent high-profile programs like The Mandalorian (which did not run new episodes during either of these two quarters) should also lend concern to Disney head honchos on what the reputation of Disney+ looks like going forward.

If there's any big takeaway that streamers should glean from Disney+'s subscriber numbers, it's something rooted in unavoidable truth: there is no such thing as an infinitely expanding subscriber base. Since the pandemic began, streamers have been expected by Wall Street stockholders and studio executives alike to constantly add millions of subscribers monthly. It was always an unfeasible plan, but its inability to function in the confines of reality has never been more apparent than in the wake of Disney+’s two consecutive quarters of decreasing subscribers. If the home of WandaVision can’t keep new people constantly coming in, what hope does Apple TV+ have?

This nonsensical approach to measuring success should’ve been ditched a long time ago and, with any luck, streamers will realize now that it’s just unreasonable to carry the burden of expecting endless increases in subscribers. Every market has a maximum capacity, and it’s likely that the streaming market, (especially in North America) has hit its roof. This is bound to become even more apparent as prices for Disney+ and HBO Max’s successor Max go up and up in the next year or so. The costly nature of these services will only limit the appeal of these streamers and further ensure that endless subscriber growth is no longer the only way to measure a streamer’s success.

With this irrational concept of streaming “victory” dismantled, rival streamers should focus on making better programming that can hold onto viewers long-term. Disney’s emphasis on a small handful of event shows can’t stop the inevitable loss of people, so why should all the other streamers also focus on investing hundreds of millions in big blockbuster TV shows? Storytelling and interesting perspectives, not just on a “mass-appeal” scale, should be the name of the game now if trying to reach unreachable subscriber numbers is no longer the number one priority. Disney+’s inability to maintain permanent subscriber growth can be seen as a frustrating reminder of the limits of streaming’s reach, but it can also be a wake-up call that projects as massive as Loki aren’t the only way to garner enthusiasm from people.

It’s a new day for the streaming landscape, which is no longer being viewed by entertainment conglomerates like Disney as an instant moneymaker. Maybe that’s okay. Not only was it always a bad idea to orient entire companies around only one division, but it put too much pressure on the output of these streamers. Productions like Succession or Beef should focus on being quality pieces of art, not on whether or not they’ll help a streamer get to 260 million subscribers by 2024. Disney+’s two consecutive quarters of decreasing subscribers is a clear indication one era of the streaming landscape has ended. However, a shift away from focusing on subscriber counts and a greater emphasis on just making quality programming could at least wring something positive out of a development that’s bound to discourage Mouse House executives.