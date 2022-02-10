The "Happiest Place on Earth" may have just gotten a bit happier, as Disney+ added a massive 11.8 million subscribers worldwide in just the first quarter of this new fiscal year. This number is staggering namely because the streamer only added 2 million subscribers last quarter. With new content on the way from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and their animation studio, Disney really only stands to add more and more subscribers to this impressive worldwide total.

The global total of subscribers to Disney+ is nearly 130 million, with 42.9 million of them accounted for in the United States. This addition came at a time when Disney+ premiered Lucasfilm series The Book of Boba Fett, in addition to Marvel's Hawkeye. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Encanto also made their debut on the service, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek even hinting at the franchise potential of the latter.

To put these numbers into perspective, Netflix currently has 222 million subscribers worldwide, while Disney-owned Hulu houses around 43.8 million. Perhaps the fairest of comparisons to Disney+ would be Apple TV+, which has around 20 million subscribers. Both Apple TV+ and Disney+ debuted in November of 2019. As for some of the newer services, HBO Max lays claim to around 73.8 million subscribers, while NBC Universal's Peacock has 54 million. Disney+'s 130 million is imposing though not too surprising, given the wide berth of family entertainment, nostalgic content, and recognizable IP that have become a staple of the Mouse House's streamer.

Disney+ really only can go up from here, as several new shows and movies are set to make their debut in the coming years. On the Star Wars side of things, Disney just announced a May 2022 release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is set to see the return of Ewan McGregor. Lucasfilm also has Andor (starring Diego Luna), Lando, The Acolyte, and Ahsoka (starring Rosario Dawson) in development. As for Marvel, there are programs in the works centered on Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics. There are also countless films which will call Disney+ their home following their theatrical runs, with titles as varied as Free Guy and West Side Story making their debut in the coming weeks.

