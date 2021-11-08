Disney is giving audiences a cheap opportunity to be reintroduced into the magical world of their entertainment empire. Starting today, Disney+ will be lowering its one-month subscription price to $1.99.

The deal, part of a slew of promotions leading up to “Disney Plus Day,” will be offered to those who previously cut ties with the streaming service or bring in brand new customers looking to introduce to Disney’s vast library of movies, television, and animated properties. The deal will be available to new and returning subscribers in the US and countries authorized to advertise the promotion (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are currently excluded, via The Hollywood Reporter).

The bargain-basement $1.99 fee will only apply for the first month of sign-up, which will revert to the original $7.99 monthly fee if a subscriber decides not to cancel.

The promotion will be just one of many Disney is launching in the runup to Disney+ Day, a sprawling promotional program modeled after the famed Amazon Prime Day aimed at granting and expanding access to the numerous properties under the Disney banner. In addition to the $1.99 Disney+ deal, Disney will also partner with AMC Theaters to host screenings of famous Disney films for just $5 at selected theaters.

The Disney+ Day promotions are not limited to streaming and theater. It will also offer special access to its theme parks, including an early access promotion for Disney+ subscribers to Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The Disne+ Day promotion is being geared toward giving the Disney experience to as many subscribers as possible.

“With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can,” Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in a written statement.

The $1.99 Disney+ promotion will run until Nov. 14. Check out a promo for the special promotion below:

