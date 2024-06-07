The Big Picture Excitement is high for the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine crossover film, the first R-rated feature from Marvel Studios.

The movie promises lots of humor, violence, and cameos, with director Shawn Levy teasing a fun and self-aware script.

Disney+ subscribers have a chance to win tickets to the red carpet premiere, offering a unique opportunity for fans to be part of the event.

Marvel Studios’ next feature Deadpool and Wolverine has all eyes on it. Amid the ongoing creative uphaul at the studio, the superhero iteration that introduces Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth in the MCU and also, brings back fan favorite Hugh Jackman in his claw-bearing avatar to the big screen after 2017’s Logan. To say the least, a lot is riding on the only movie coming out of Marvel this year so, the studio and Reynolds are making their best effort in marketing the feature. And now Disney+ is giving fans a chance to attend the movie’s red carpet at the New York world premiere.

To get a chance to win a pair of tickets, Disney+ subscribers can now enter a sweepstakes competition, Comic Book reports. The grand prize includes two tickets to the event complete with hotel stay, round-trip tickets, transportation, and the opportunity to walk the red carpet and $500 cash. For the subscribers who want to be the first one to see the film this is a brilliant opportunity.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Is Rated R

Image via Marvel Studios

The Reynolds and Jackman-led film has become the first R-rated feature from Marvel Studios, which by far has refrained from strong language and bloodshed. But all that is about to change as seen in the trailers and even reflected in a very unusual design of popcorn bucket, among other promotional material. The film is going to be full of cameos and some great performers including Emma Corrin, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Mcfadyen, Karan Soni, and more adding on-brand humor to the franchise.

Director Shawn Levy previously teased Collider about coming up with all the fun stuff for the movie, “It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun.” Adding, “I have to say, developing a ‘Deadpool’ movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will travel through the multiverse beginning July 26. You can know more about the film with our guide here and can enter the sweepstakes here.