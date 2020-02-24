Disney+ Announces UK Subscription Pre-Sale Details & Original Content Line-up
Just one month ahead of launching in the UK, Disney has announced a Disney+ subscription pre-sale. Disney also confirmed which original TV shows, movies, and shorts will be available to stream on day one, including The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The UK is one of the international territories included in the third wave of Disney+’s launch date plans following the streaming platform’s release in the US on November 12, 2019 and Australia and New Zealand on November 19, 2019.
The Disney+ subscription pre-sale for UK users will be available to take advantage of through March 23, according to a new report from Deadline. Right now, prospective UK subscribers can sign up for a year’s worth of Disney+ for £49.99, or $64.57. The original price for a year-long Disney+ UK subscription is £59.99, $77.59. The discounted Disney+ UK subscription price is currently just $5 less than what a US subscriber would pay for 12 months worth of access. Disney’s pre-sale subscription offer is available to other European markets through March 23, but it’s unclear what those prices are set at. As a reminder, Disney+ will launch in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24 in addition to the UK. Additional Western European markets including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal will get Disney+ in summer 2020.
Disney+ launches in the UK on Tuesday, March 24. You can check out the full list of Disney+ originals coming to the UK below. For more Disney+ news, check out our calendar of release dates for every movie coming to Disney+ in 2020 and beyond.
Disney+ Original TV Series
- The Mandalorian
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Diary of a Future President
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum
- Marvel’s Hero Project, Encore!
- Disney Fairytale Weddings
- Be Our Chef
- Pick of the Litter
- Shop Class and The Imagineering Story
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Season 7)
Disney+ Original Movies
- Lady and the Tramp
- Togo
- Stargirl
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made
- One Day at Disney
Disney+ Original Shorts
- Forky Asks A Question
- Family Sundays
- Lamp Life
- Pixar in Real Life
- Sparkshorts
- Short Circuit
