Disney+ has unveiled a new slate for UK unscripted originals with highly anticipated titles like the Wagatha Christie documentary with Coleen Rooney, Keanu Reeves’ Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team, Asif Kapadia’s Camden, Raw and Vogue’s In Vogue: The 1990s, and Shine TV’s Finding Michael, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Certainly, the new slate is quite impressive with its diverse content. Nonetheless, the most anticipated feature on the list is Wagatha Christie (working title) which presents a case for one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain over the last decade. Told from a point of view of Coleen Rooney, wife of soccer star Wayne Rooney, the documentary will explore how she took it upon herself to investigate who was leaking stories about her to the press. It'll also cover the defamation suit brought against Rooney by Rebekah Vardy, another soccer star's wife. The documentary will feature interviews with Coleen, her family, friends, and more.

Equally anticipated is Reeves’ Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team, another working title, about the Brawn GP team that miraculously won the World Championship in 2009. Reeves will narrate and interview Jenson Button and Ross Brawn and others who were part of the underdog team which was bought for just £1. Commending the streamer and the producing partners North One to bring this tale to life, Reeves said, “I am honored to be a part of telling the incredible story of Brawn GP and their remarkable F1 Championship Season in 2009 with those who lived it in this four-part documentary series.”

In Vogue: The 1990s will explore how the times were a “landmark era for fashion, music, and film.” “It was the period when fashion entered the mainstream — when it became inescapable, culturally relevant, and full of iconoclasm and expression and difference. The personalities were larger than life too,” said Anna Wintour, Editor of Vogue. The doc will feature significant cultural figures such as designers, models, and musicians along with Wintour, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and other key players of the '90s.

Reality TV star Spencer Matthews will set out to follow in the footsteps of his brother Michael Matthews — the youngest Briton to scale Mount Everest at the age of 22. However, he disappeared shortly after making it to the summit and his body was never found. Spencer will try to reconcile with the past and possibly locate his brother in this expedition to the Himalayas in Finding Michael.

Lastly, bringing the Oscar edge to the content slate is Kapadia’s Camden, which will explore the impact of one North London town on the history of music. The Oscar-winning director explained, “This series celebrates an ever-evolving music scene in a unique place which has always been at the forefront of counterculture and has a musical legacy to match anywhere in the world.”

The announcement made during the Edinburgh TV Festival comes after Disney+ committed to creating 60 local productions by 2024 in order to increase its global subscriber base. Reaffirming the streamer’s intention Sean Doyle, director of unscripted content, EMEA, revealed that they are working with “elite creative partners” to reflect “the UK’s status as an unscripted powerhouse and establishing Disney+ as a destination for unscripted titles.”

None of these titles have a release date yet on the streamer but stay tuned at Collider for more updates.