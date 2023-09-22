Fans of Disney enjoy categorizing their animated movies into seven eras. Their most financially and culturally successful was the Renaissance from 1989 to 1999, which saw them dominate the box office and Academy Awards. However, the greater the rise, the harder the fall, as was the case with the Post-Renaissance from 1999 to 2008.

This era saw Disney take more risks with their storytelling and transition from hand-drawn animation to CGI. Due to poor behind-the-scenes choices, the rise of Pixar and DreamWorks, and franchises like Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, Disney had competition. Some films of this era have developed cult followings, but many still see this era as one of Disney's worst.

11 'Chicken Little' (2005)

Image via Disney

From the beginning, it looked like Chicken Little was destined for trouble. First, Disney CEO Michael Eisner demanded that the main character be changed from a girl to a boy to reflect market trends at the time, and then the story was changed to a modernized setting with baseball games and alien invasions. The result is one of Disney's most hated films.

RELATED: Disney's 'Chicken Little': Inside the Troubled History of the Studio's First CGI Feature

The film's biggest problem is how mean-spirited and cruel it is. When the titular character makes an ultimately harmless mistake, his life is ruined until he indulges in the town's vanity by getting good at baseball, only to fall right back into social pariah territory when he stops. Even his father cares more about his public image and hangs him out to dry.

10 'Home on The Range' (2004)

Image via Disney

When pitching Pocahontas, director Mike Gabriel also had an idea for an animated western. The project underwent numerous rewrites until Gabriel was removed from his own film and replaced by Will Finn and John Sanford. The final product involved three cows turned bounty hunters to capture the Wild West's version of the Pied Piper.

Needless to say, audiences and critics were unhappy with Home on the Range. While its animation was gorgeous, and legendary composer Alan Menken returned for the music, the story was too childish and silly. Many of its characters also felt more obnoxious than charming, particularly the lead cow, Maggie (Roseanne Barr).

9 'Dinosaur' (2000)

Image via Disney

Disney's first CGI film similarly had a troubled production. It began life much darker, first paced like a nature documentary that would end with the dinosaur's extinction, and then as a biblically inspired story about an Iguanodon prophet leading his people to safety. Sadly, the final product toned down many of the previous darker themes and replaced them with talking dinosaurs and anachronistic humor.

Not everything in Dinosaur is as bad as its humor. The CGI holds up very well for the time, and the score by James Newton Howardis among the best in any Disney film. While the dialogue can be obnoxious and the characters forgettable, the voice acting is solid, especially from the late Samuel E. Wright. Overall, Dinosaur is a good-but-not-great animated movie, although it does little to stand out among Disney's crowded slate.

8 'Fantasia 2000' (2000)

1940s Fantasia is Disney's most ambitious film, combining its iconic animation style with classical music to make a truly unique experience. Sadly, the film underperformed, and while Disney tried to re-create the concept with films like Make Mine Music and Melody Time, they abandoned the formula for more traditional stories. In 1999, a proper sequel was finally released, thanks to the efforts of Roy E. Disney.

Related: 10 Beloved Animated Disney Movies That Bombed At The Box Office

Fantasia 2000 makes use of the advancements in technology to create some fantastic visuals. The best examples include "Pines of Rome," "Rhapsody in Blue," and "Firebird Suite". Unfortunately, it gets brought down by the number of celebrity cameos that break up the segments.

7 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

With the success of The Lion King, Disney was eager to make more animal-centric stories. This time, it would be set in North America and focus on an Inuit man transformed into a bear. For music, they also brought back Phil Collins, who made the soundtrack to Tarzan.

The emotional core of Brother Bear is one of Disney's most solid, touching on heavy themes of vengeance, responsibility, and the consequences of one's actions. Thus, there's no true villain, just a series of terrible misunderstandings. The dated dialogue holds this otherwise sweet film back; it loses all sense of timelessness and relies on anachronistic jokes.

6 'Meet The Robinsons' (2007)

Image via Disney

When Disney acquired Pixar in 2006, John Lasseter became the creative officer behind both company's animated films. Looking at Stephen Anderson's film about an orphaned boy traveling into the future, he suggested that around 60% of the film be rewritten. Inspiration was also drawn from contemporary animated films like Blue Sky Studio's Robots.

RELATED: 12 Animated Disney Movies You Might Have Overlooked

Meet the Robinsons was another financial disappointment but received favorable critical and audience reviews. The struggle of the charming but clumsy main character to find acceptance and a family is one many audiences can relate to. It also has a number of twists and surprises that add to its emotional weight.

5 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

To avoid making another musical, Disney took the creative team from The Hunchback of Notre Dame and tasked them with making an action movie about Atlantis. The crew worked hard to give the movie a distinctive identity by creating a unique culture and language using an art style based on Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. Sadly, no amount of creativity could pull audiences away from Shrek and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Nowadays, Atlantis: The Lost Empire is seen more favorably thanks to its aesthetic and attention to detail. Much love has gone to the film's now-iconic characters, thanks to their distinct personalities, excellent comradery, and memorable designs. The stand-out is Vinny (Don Novello), the team's demolition expert, although most of Atlantis' central characters have a special place in audiences' hearts.

4 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

John Musker and Ron Clements are perhaps Disney's most influential directors, responsible for hits like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Moana. For decades, they fought to get their passion project - a sci-fi retelling of Treasure Island - greenlit. When that day finally came, they went all in on the production, using the latest computer technology to create a visually distinct film.

Treasure Planet was released alongside Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, becoming one of Disney's biggest flops. Despite this, it's found a strong following thanks to its aesthetic and strong character moments. The relationship between Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and John Silver (Brian Murray) is particularly beloved due to their strong father-son dynamic.

3 'Bolt' (2008)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After the success of Lilo & Stitch, director Chris Sanders signed on to direct another movie, the story of a dog television star who believes he has real powers. When Lasseter saw the project, he made numerous suggestions for streamlining purposes. As a result, Sanders left Disney for DreamWorks to work on How to Train Your Dragon.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movie Superheroes, Ranked

Despite Sanders' departure, Bolt became a surprising success. The story is fairly grounded, with a small cast of likable characters and good themes about identity and perseverance. It restored Disney's reputation as a hit-maker, setting the company up to escape its creative rut and enter the Revival Era.

2 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Image via Disney

The Emperor's New Groove had a notoriously disastrous production. It was originally pitched as "The Kingdom of the Sun" and was an animated musical, but production was overhauled due to the poorer reception of later Renaissance films. When director Mark Dindal was brought on board, it became a buddy comedy with plenty of fourth-wall-breaking humor.

Thanks to these changes, The Emperor's New Groove stands as one of Disney's most original films. Its style and comedy are closer to the Looney Tunes, while its story offers a good mix of laughs and tender moments as Kuzko (David Spade) grows past his starting arrogance. However, the villains are the real stars, with Yzma and Kronk ranking among the funniest antagonists in the Mouse House.

1 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Image via Disney

For years, Chris Sanders wanted to tell a story about a chaotic monster who interacted with woodland animals. He got his chance to pitch the idea to Disney in the late 1990s, but it was decided that the monster should interact with humans instead. After a few more alterations, such as turning the monster into an alien and setting it in Hawaii, Lilo & Stitch was born.

This film was the biggest success of the post-renaissance era and remains among Disney's most beloved efforts. A major reason is the surprising amount of heart and soul found within. It touches on themes of grief, ostracization, and belonging without succumbing to melodrama while maintaining a distinctively comedic style.

NEXT: Every Disney Golden Age Movie, Ranked