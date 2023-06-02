Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid provides an updated version of the 1989 animated classic. The film is a welcome adaptation of a beloved story, introducing several crucial improvements, including a more layered take on Prince Eric. Already a fan-favorite, Prince Eric's live-action counterpart has a better characterization, elevating him to the top of the Disney Prince ranking.

Although not as popular or influential as their female counterparts, the Disney Prince line-up has some of the Mouse House's most memorable characters. And while they will never measure to the acclaimed Princess franchise, the Disney Princes deserve their time under the sun, even if some are far superior to others.

10 The Prince - 'Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

As the first Disney classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs established many well-known tropes that would dominate princess movies for years. However, its depiction of the Prince is lacking, to the point where the character is forgettable. The film doesn't do a great job with Snow White either - indeed, it seems more concerned with the Queen and the dwarfs, giving them vibrant and memorable personalities compared to the protagonist and her prince.

Although he doesn't receive a proper name in the film, many fans have retroactively baptized him as Prince Florian. Poor Florian is barely a part of the film, appearing in two scenes and making a limited impression on audiences. Were it not for his awakening kiss at the film's end, Florian would be inconsequential to the story. He is the first Disney prince, so there is plenty to acknowledge about that feat. However, his character is too bland to be anything more than an afterthought.

9 Prince Charming - 'Cinderella' (1950)

Like Florian, Prince Charming is not a crucial part of Cinderella. Charming appears during the ball and dances with Cinderella, instantly falling in love with her. He then spends his days looking for her across the kingdom, using only her shoe as a clue to discover her identity.

Charming has more drive than Florian, so there's that. However, he is also absent for the film's first half and never receives a proper arc; his character is seen entirely from Cinderella's point of view, making him a, well, charming but plain figure. Charming is the tock character on which all fairy tale princes are based, so his legacy is not insignificant. However, he is also not particularly memorable; and while there's a case to be made for Cinderella as an underrated heroine, Charming is very much just a cute guy with a crush that won't die.

8 John Smith - 'Pocahontas' (1995)

Disney's Pocahontas is a very weird movie. Although based on the title character's real story, it doesn't tell the facts as they happened; how could it without traumatizing its target audience? Instead, it opts for a sanitized version of Pocahontas' life, changing numerous key aspects and giving her a star-crossed lovers story with John Smith.

Although Pocahontas is a Disney Princess, John Smith isn't technically a prince; he has no royal blood and doesn't marry into royalty. However, as Pocahontas' partner in the film, some fans consider him an honorary Disney Prince of sorts. He is brave and ambitious, hungry for adventure in the new world. John also has a strong moral compass and isn't afraid to stand up to his fellow countrymen when things with Pocahontas' clan go south.

7 Prince Phillip - 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Sleeping Beauty marked a turning point for Disney animation. It was the last classic for three decades, and its underperformance led the studio to believe fairy tales were out of fashion. However, the film is surprisingly fresh, centering more on the villain and the supporting characters than on the titular princess. Aurora is possibly the worst Disney Princess, but that dubious reputation doesn't extend to her love interest.

Prince Phillip is a surprisingly dynamic character. Although he is not the protagonist, Phillip plays an active role in the story, helping the fairies defeat Maleficent and waking Aurora from her death sleep. Phillip was the first Disney Prince to be a true hero; unlike Florian and Charming, who were bonafide extras in their movies, Phillip was a crucial player in Sleeping Beauty, arguably more likable and iconic than his submissive princess.

6 Flynn Rider - 'Tangled' (2010)

Eugene Fitzherbert, better known as Flynn Rider, is the deuteragonist of Tangled. A thief with a secret heart of gold, Flynn is charming, reckless, opportunist, selfish, and adventurous. He has a gift for surviving, and while his actions are usually self-interested, he doesn't hesitate to help those in danger.

Tangled is among the most romantic Disney movies, thanks to Flynn's dynamic with Rapunzel. Although he acts like a rascal, Flynn is not a bad guy; on the contrary, he can be quite selfless and even heroic. Flynn is one of Disney's most energetic characters. And while Tangled wasn't the smashing success Disney expected, time has been very kind to the movie. Nowadays, Flynn is a fan-favorite character, with many eagerly anticipating his inevitable live-action version.

5 Prince Naveen - 'The Princess And The Frog' (2008)

The Princess and the Frog was groundbreaking in terms of representation. A loose adaptation of the classic folk tale The Frog Prince, the film featured Disney's first Black princess, the resourceful Tiana. Her love interest is Naveen, the carefree and irresponsible prince of Maldonia, who gets turned into a frog after making a shady deal with the evil Dr. Facilier.

Naveen is a prince for the new millennium. Fun, funny, dashing, and seductive, Naveen is a one-of-a-kind character, a rebellious force of nature that breaks the classic Disney prince mold. Unfortunately, he spends most of his movie as a frog, severely diminishing his impact as a Disney prince. However, Naveen remains an entertaining and compelling character throughout the film, ranking as one of the best Disney protagonists. Disney will hopefully do a live-action adaptation of The Princess and the Frog, and fans will see more of this underrated prince.

4 Li-Shang - 'Mulan' (1998)

1998's Mulan adapts a well-known Chinese legend into a charming animated movie. The plot centers on Fa Mulan, a brave young woman who poses as a man to take her father's place in the Chinese army. Inexperienced but willing to prove herself, Mulan proves a key figure in the fight against the dangerous Huns.

Despite not belonging to a royal family, Mulan is an official Disney Princess, meaning her partner, the brave soldier Li-Shang, is a Disney Prince. Shang is the ideal companion for Mulan: courageous, dutiful, and honorable. He is willing to look beyond Mulan's status to appreciate her abilities, intelligence, and drive. At a time when women were meant to be perfect porcelain dolls, Mulan defied rules and conventions, and Shang was brave enough to stand beside her.

3 Prince Eric - 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

The Little Mermaid marked the beginning of the Disney Renaissance. The film launched a new age of classics, revitalized the Disney magic, and began the studio's efforts to truly exploit the Disney Princess brand. The Little Mermaid also included one of the best and most memorable Disney princes, the young and spirited Eric, a sailor and the ruler of a small island kingdom.

In many ways, Eric was the blueprint for every prince that followed. Eric was the first Disney prince to have a meaningful role in the story, and The Little Mermaid took the time to develop him into something close to a three-dimensional character. Said portrayal might seem outdated by today's standards, but Eric was a truly original character in 1989, much like Ariel. The Little Mermaid was the first Disney movie to show its protagonists bonding and falling in love; it might've happened in a day and seem ridiculous under the modern gaze, but it was still a breakthrough for Disney's productions.

2 Prince Adam/The Beast - 'Beauty And The Beast' (1991)

The Little Mermaid swam so that Beauty and the Beast could soar. Widely considered Disney's magnum opus, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful young French woman who agrees to live with a Beast in his enchanted castle in exchange for her father's life.

The Beast was the first Disney prince to play as prominent a role in the movie as the female protagonist. The film is a two-hander, with Belle and the Beast developing a complex, heartwarming dynamic that reveals more about their characters. Although he spends most of the movie in his Beast form, the character is not less engaging, with his fearsome appearance contrasting his surprisingly vulnerable interior. The Beast proved chivalry isn't dead, crafting a beautiful love story that proves Beauty in the Beast's place as the best film from the Disney Renaissance.

1 Aladdin - 'Aladdin' (1992)

Aladdin was one of the best films of 1992. An adaptation of the eponymous Arabic folk tale, Aladdin follows the titular character, a savvy street thief who finds a magic lamp in a mysterious cave of wonders. Smitten by the kingdom's princess, Aladdin uses his wishes to become a prince and win the princess' heart.

Aladdin is the only Disney prince to be the star of his movie. While Naveen and Flynn are deuteragonists, Aladdin is front and center in his movie, allowing him all the time in the world to shine as the bright star he is. Dynamic, energetic, funny, charming, clever, and endlessly relatable, Aladdin is one of Disney's most daring and purely entertaining creations. He could effortlessly stand out in a room full of Disney characters, thanks to a unique and lively characterization that makes him the best Disney prince by a considerable margin.

