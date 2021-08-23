Last year, Disney announced that Splash Mountain, which is a staple at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Tokyo Disneyland, would be re-themed around The Princess and the Frog, amid concerns about the controversial Song of the South film which the ride was based on. Now, we have a first look at Disney's Mardi Gras-themed celebration that unfolds after Tiana and Naveen's dance at Tiana's Palace.

Disney's Imagineers have gone out of their way to ensure their re-imagining does justice to the New Orleans culture that is integral to the characters in The Princess and the Frog. In a video released today, many of the key minds involved in the planning came together at Dooky Chase's Restaurant, which was the inspiration behind one of the main locations in the film, to discuss the big reveal.

In a conversation led by ABC News' Kenneth Moton, Disney's Carmen Smith (Creative Executive, Vice President, Inclusive Strategies for Walt Disney Imagineering), Charita Carter (Senior Producer for Walt Disney Imagineering), and Marlon West (Visual Effects Supervisory for Walt Disney Animation Studios) were joined by Stella Chase Reese, Leah Chase's daughter, whom Tiana was based on, to discuss how they incorporated New Orleans into the look and feel of the ride, in every capacity.

"We are taking the beautiful, wonderful character of Tiana," Charita Carter said during the conversation, "And we're bringing her to an immersive space so that our guests can have an experience and an adventure with her both at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland."

They also tied in Leah Chase's love of art by commissioning a series of four original paintings to inspire the Imagineers as they brought The Princess and the Frog to life. The art was commissioned from Sharika Mahdi, an alumna of the renowned YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists) Art Center in New Orleans.

Riders will climb aboard log flumes as they travel through the colorful canals with Tiana, Naveen, and Louis as their guides. Based on the artwork that Disney shared, with features silhouettes of the animal jazz band in the background, riders can also expect to hear the film's soul-stirring soundtrack along the way. Carter also teased that guests will be introduced to new characters which have been designed specifically for the ride.

In addition to the big reveal today, Disney also announced that they were donating $50,000 to the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) to share their love and appreciation for New Orleans. Check out the conversation below:

