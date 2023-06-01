Halle Bailey's Ariel is the latest addition to Disney's ever-expanding list of live-action princesses. The Little Mermaid is the studio's most recent live-action effort, and while reviews have been mixed-to-positive, every critic and fan is raving about Bailey's star-making turn as Ariel.

The Disney Princesses are icons of the Mouse House, but not all their live-action versions have been as winning as their animated counterparts, whether because of the film's choices or the actresses' take on these beloved characters. However, it's not all bad because others have been triumphs of casting and performance, enhancing the character's legacy and single-handedly elevating the films they star in.

6 Mulan — 'Mulan' (2021)

Niki Caro's Mulan is the most divisive of the live-action Disney adaptations. The plot follows Hua Mulan, a young woman who poses as a man and takes her father's place in the Chinese army to defend the empire against an invasion from the Rouran army.

Mulan bears little to no resemblance to the beloved animated classic. Removing most fantasy elements and the songs, the film opts for a weird mix of action and magic, resulting in a tonally uneven film that never seems sure about what it wants to be. Yifei Liu does a good job with the material she is given; the problem is the material is neither similar enough to the revered 1998 animated classic nor unique enough to stand as its own thing. Mulan is a confused retelling of a beloved story, and while Liu does admirably under the circumstances, her take on Mulan is not what fans wanted to see.

5 Belle — 'Beauty and The Beast' (2017)

When Emma Watson was announced as Disney's choice to play the live-action Belle in Beauty and the Beast, fans were ecstatic. Watson was a beloved actress, coming off of years of building goodwill thanks to the endlessly rewatchable Harry Potter franchise. The film was one of Disney's most acclaimed efforts, and the studio was coming off a great year following the critical and commercial success of Jon Favreau's The Jungle Book.

Unfortunately, the role of Belle might've been a tad out of Watson's league, at least in the singing department. Although the actress tries her best, her voice isn't where it needs to be to do classic numbers like "Belle" justice. Watson's performance is fine, although the film's use of CGI to create the Beast creates a weird dynamic with her co-star, Dan Stevens. In other words, the romantic chemistry necessary to sell such a timeless love story as Beauty and the Beast isn't there in the 2017 live-action.

4 Aurora — 'Maleficent' (2014)

Angelina Jolie stars as the Mistress of Evil in 2014's Maleficent. The film reframes the title character as a tragic hero, making her a surrogate mother to Princess Aurora and effectively turning her into a Disney hero, unlike the decidedly evil witch she was in 1959's Sleeping Beauty.

The change was controversial and remains a subject of debate among fans and critics. However, the film earns its changes thanks to the loving chemistry between Jolie and Elle Fanning. Fanning's Princess Aurora is gentle, sweet, naive, pure, and utterly enchanting. Aurora is arguably the worst Disney Princess, a bystander in her story who spends most of her movie asleep, waiting to be rescued. However, Maleficent makes her a more dynamic and engaging character, and Fanning makes the best out of every moment she has on screen. Aurora isn't a fighter, but in Fanning's capable hands, she isn't a passive observer either.

3 Jasmine — 'Aladdin' (2019)

Guy Ritchie's Aladdin is a weird movie. The film is a faithful adaptation of the 1992 classic, telling the story of Aladdin, a young thief who finds a magic lamp inside a mysterious cave of wonders. Using his wishes to become a prince, Aladdin attempts to win the heart of the kingdom's princess, Jasmine.

The underrated Naomi Scott plays Jasmine, delivering a spirited and impetuous performance. Scott's work is among the strongest aspects of Aladdin, taking an already beloved character and making her more nuanced and developed. Jasmine receives a solo for the live-action version, with Scott knocking it out of the park, even if the film's staging choices render it ultimately meaningless. Aladdin falls short of its animated counterpart, a triumph of animation and one of the best films of 1992. However, it's an entertaining adventure elevated by a charming cast, including Scott's take on Princess Jasmine.

2 Cinderella — 'Cinderella' (2015)

Kenneth Branagh's 2015 adaptation of Cinderella is among the best Disney live-action efforts. Lily James stars as the titular character, with the film adapting the beloved 1950 animated classic almost to the tee. Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

Unlike future live-action adaptations, Cinderella doesn't try to reinvent the animated movie; instead, it brings it to life lovingly while introducing a few additional scenes to complement the story. James' portrayal of Cinderella fits this approach; she is the epitome of a Disney Princess: kind to a fault, pure of heart, selfless, and ethereal. James' Cinderella is perfection embodied, what most people imagine a Disney Princess should look, sound, and act like. James' portrayal might seem too safe and conventional, but it's an affectionate homage to one of Disney's most revered characters and the main reason for Cinderella's undeniable success.

1 Ariel — 'The Little Mermaid' (2023)

The Little Mermaid is a crucial picture for Disney. The original 1989 film ushered in the Disney Renaissance and began the studio's trend to capitalize on the Disney Princess line-up, making Ariel a groundbreaking, game-changing figure in the Mouse House's history.

Halle Bailey's portrayal of Ariel finds the perfect balance between honoring the original and introducing new and necessary changes to an outdated story. Bailey's Ariel is likable, clever, brave, and resourceful, respecting the animated version's characterization while bringing a new and modern approach to her psyche. Bailey understands that this Ariel is an icon for a new generation; she embraces the past without being married to it, resulting in a refreshing performance that feels as unique as the original Ariel felt in 1989.

