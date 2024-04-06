The Disney Princess line is one of Disney's most successful franchises. First created in 2000, it centers around twelve female Disney characters and one female Pixar character, all of whom are the protagonists of their films. Though not all of them are princesses, the title is used more to establish how these characters display admirable qualities linked to heroism and leadership.

Since the princesses are made up of some of Disney's most recognized and beloved female characters, it's no surprise that they've got a lot of iconic quotes between them. These words have inspired and empowered generations of young viewers since they first came out, and given the timeless nature of most Disney films, they likely will for generations to come.

13 "They say if you dream a thing more than once, it's sure to come true."

Aurora in 'Sleeping Beauty'

Though a financial failure on release, Sleeping Beauty has been re-evaluated as one of the most artistically impressive in Disney's animated catalog and includes some of its strongest characters. Unfortunately, Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) is seldom counted among them due to her limited screen time and minuscule amount of dialogue. Still, she has her moments, such as this line regarding a recurring dream where she meets a handsome prince.

Though not one of Disney's strongest princesses in terms of character, Aurora's quote is steeped in one of Disney's most recurring themes: hope. There's no evidence that her recurring dream will come true, but she doesn't get discouraged and instead lives her modest life with the belief that it might. Then, the actions of her animal friends bring her into contact with Prince Philip (Bill Shirley), thus showing that dreams can come true with a little bit of help.

12 "Bless the seven little men who have been so kind to me, and may my dreams come true."

Snow White in 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was called "Disney's Folly" during its production due to how much money Walt Disney spent on a project nobody was sure would succeed. Fortunately, it was a critical and financial hit and kickstarted Disney's long tradition of high-quality animated films. Though the titular heroine, Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), is more simplistic compared to those who follow her, she has many wonderful qualities, as demonstrated when she prays before going to bed in the cottage of the seven dwarfs.

Snow White's greatest virtue is how she puts the needs of others before herself. This is first seen when she apologizes to the woodland animals for startling them with her crying, but when she prays before bed, it appears in a subtler form when she blesses the dwarfs before wishing for her happiness. This demonstrates why she is worthy of being the fairest in the land: besides her beauty, Snow White is a compassionate soul.

11 “Well, there's one thing: they can't order me to stop dreaming.”

Cinderella in 'Cinderella'

After a decade of packaged films to keep the company afloat during World War II, Cinderella ushered Disney into its silver age by returning to the company's fairy tale roots. A major reason for its continued success is Cinderella (Ilene Woods), who maintains a positive attitude despite her horrible situation and never forgets to show kindness to others. Cinderella takes solace in the few things she can control when her step-family orders her around, as the above quote demonstrates.

When one has very little control over one's life, be it due to responsibilities or forces outside of one's control, it's important to remember things that can be controlled. In Cinderella's case, she can control what she thinks and dreams about, and focusing on this allows her to stay positive. It also pays off for her in the end, as the kindness she shows to the animals of the house is repaid when they ultimately help her achieve her goal.

10 "I am not some prize to be won."

Jasmine in 'Aladdin'

Aladdin broke major ground for Disney thanks to its fantastic writing, iconic songs, and a truly game-changing performance by Robin Williams as the Genie. It also introduced the company's first non-European Princess, Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Despite her royal upbringing, Jasmine feels trapped by the law that forces her to marry before her next birthday and attempts to rebel where she can, such as with the above quote.

Like many princesses from the 1990s, Jasmine was made to be more outspoken and active compared to those who came before. This is reflected in the story, where her goal is to be treated like a person instead of an object to grant her future husband wealth and power. Even the protagonist, Aladdin (Scott Weigner), falls into this trap when he sees Jasmine as a princess first, but wins her affection with respect and humility.

9 "We’re a world of orphans because people couldn’t stop fighting over a gem."

Raya in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

The newest addition to the Disney Princess lineup, Raya and the Last Dragon is not one of the stronger films in the catalog. Though its effects are impressive, especially during the action sequences, the story is all over the map and dragged down by poor dialogue and underwhelming characters. However, a good line or two still managed to sneak in, such as this one spoken by Raya (Kelly Marie Tran).

The movie's major theme is about trusting one another to build a better world, rather than fighting out of fear and selfishness. This discourse is what summons horrible smoke monsters called Druun, who turn humans to stone and leave the survivors fighting over a magical gemstone that keeps them away. Yet in the process of fighting, all the survivors do is sow more divide and mistrust between their people and do more harm than good.

8 "This is the path I choose, Father. What will yours be?"

Pocahontas in 'Pocahontas'

Pocahontas was Disney's attempt to win the Acadamy Award for Best Picture, and though they went all out with the animation and music, it failed to win audiences over. The characters were found to be pretty flat and the story is a whitewashing of history that downplays a lot of the horrors committed by both sides during the founding of Jamestown. Still, Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) herself has been re-evaluated and received a bit more favorably in recent years thanks to some powerful moments, like the above quote.

Pocahontas' story is one about discovering what path she wants to take in life rather than following the one set by others. This leads to her stopping a war between her tribe and the English settlers by throwing herself over her love, John Smith (Mel Gibson), to stop her father, Chief Powhatan (Russell Means) from executing him. This climactic moment shows her bravery and selflessness, risking her own life if it means preventing war.

7 "I have no idea why the ocean chose me... but my island is dying, so I am here."

Moana in 'Moana'

Moana is the most recent Disney film by the amazing director duo of John Musker and Ron Clements. It follows the titular Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho), chosen by the Ocean to track down the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti before her island succumbs to a terrible blight. She has her work cut out for her winning Maui over to her cause, but eventually succeeds thanks to the above quote.

Identity is a major theme of Moana's journey as she finds herself split between her responsibilities to her people and her love for exploration and sailing. Here, she reveals her insecurities to Maui, while reaffirming her dedication to the mission she's been given, because to do otherwise would hurt everyone. It's a beautiful moment that shows her humility and her unshakable spirit.

6 "You were wrong about the world, and you were wrong about me, and I will never let you use my hair again!"

Rapunzel in 'Tangled'

Tangled was a strong start for Disney going into the 2010s, being both a critical and commercial hit that cemented 3D animation as the future of Disney. It follows Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) as she enlists the help of a thief named Flynn Ryder (Zachary Levi) to take her to a festival on her birthday against the wishes of her adopted mother, Gothel (Donna Murphy). During their journey, Rapunzel realizes she is a lost princess, which leads to a confrontation with Gothel.

For her whole life, Gothel has kept Rapunzel sheltered and isolated from the world, telling her that the world is a terrible place that wants to use and abuse her. Of course, Gothel is the real abuser, using her control over Rapunzel to keep her magic hair all for herself. This makes Rapunzel's moment of defiance against Gothel all the more satisfying, as she is taking back agency and control.

5 "Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it."

Merida in 'Brave'

Brave is often counted as one of Pixar's worst movies, thanks largely to its predictable writing and unfocused story, brought on by a tricky production. Still, there is plenty to enjoy, such as the rich depiction of Scottish culture, the impressive animation, and the adventurous Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald). Angry at her mother, Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson), for forcing her to live a more traditional princess life, Merida sets out to find a way to change her fate, with disastrous consequences.

The story ends with Merida narrating the above quote after journeying to repair her family bond. She has learned that everyone's destiny is theirs to control, even during their darkest moments of helplessness. There is always a chance to pull oneself out of the pit of despair, be it through rebuilding relationships or trying something new, regardless of how terrifying it may seem.

4 "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere!"

Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Beauty and the Beast went from having its original production scrapped and re-started to becoming the first animated movie nominated for Best Feature. Its main character, Bell (Paige O'Hara), is one of Disney's most beloved characters, thanks in large part to the conscious efforts of screenwriter Linda Woolverton to make her a more proactive and feminist character. After the town hero, Gaston (Richard White), attempts to marry her, she sends him packing and runs up a hill, singing the above quote.

Belle's most defining character traits are her love of reading and endless curiosity, which don't mix well in a poor provincial town obsessed with gossip. As such, she dreams of a life of adventure, which speaks to the inner dreamer inside us who longs for what we don't have. It helps make Belle feel more relatable to the audience and sets her up for the crazy adventure she is to have with the Beast (Robby Benson).

3 "You said you trust Ping. Why is Mulan any different?"

Mulan in 'Mulan'

Mulan tells the story of Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen), who takes her father's place to serve in the army to defend China from the invading armies of Shan Yu ( Miguel Ferrer ). Though she proves herself and even defeats Shan Yu using an avalanche, she is cast aside when her sex is revealed. When Mulan learns that Shan Yu and some of his lieutenants survived, she goes to the capital city and hits Captain Li Shang (BD Wong) with this quote when he refuses to listen to her.

The major themes of Mulan include embracing individuality and the importance of equality between men and women, which this quote hits on the head. Mulan calls out the hypocrisy of a system that was willing to kill her for being a woman despite her actions. It remains us to stand up against injustices when they appear and to always let our voices be heard.

2 "I don't see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad."

Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'

The Little Mermaid was the film that kickstarted the beloved Disney Renaissance and is still considered one of the era's best films. Alongside its catchy songs and fantastic animation, it tells a solid story about sacrifice, selflessness, and bridging two worlds. Its hopeful message is best shown through the protagonist, Ariel (Jodi Benson), such as during the scene in her grotto, surrounded by her human-made trinkets.

Ariel's belief in the good of the human world contrasts with her father, King Triton (Kenneth Marrs), who sees only their worst. Though his fears about the surface are justified, it leaves Triton in a position where he cannot acknowledge anything good about their culture, and his stubbornness drives a wedge between him and his daughter. Thus, Ariel's quote serves to remind audiences that nothing is ever black or white and that it's important to be open to the possibility that goodness can come from anything.

1 "My daddy never got what he wanted, but he had what he needed."

Tiana in 'The Princess and the Frog'

An underrated gem that kickstarted the Revival era of Disney, The Princess and the Frog was a return to 2D animation and the company's tradition of updating classic fairytales for modern audiences. It introduced audiences to Tiana (Anika Noni Rose), a hard-working woman from New Orleans with lofty dreams of fulfilling her father's dream of opening a restaurant. Yet when Tiana is offered the chance by the evil Dr. Facilier (Keith David), she echoes her mother's words and realizes what they mean.

In trying to fulfill her father's dream, Tiana was working herself to the bone and blowing off any chance to be social with her friends. However, thanks to her time as a frog adventuring with Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), she realizes what she's been missing out on, and that, while her father never got to see his dream fulfilled, he lived a full life with his friends and family. This quote stands as one of Disney's strongest because it reminds audiences not to alienate themselves from those close to them in pursuit of their ambitions, and to find a good mix of hard work and personal time.

