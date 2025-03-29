It's hard to deny the whimsical modern fairytale that is Enchanted. The 2007 musical brought animation to life as Giselle (Amy Adams) fell out of the fantasy world of Andalasia right into New York City. The story parodies a fairytale as Narissa (Susan Sarandon) serves as the stereotypical evil stepmother, and the hilariously oblivious Prince Edward (James Marsden) arrives to save Giselle. Yet that is not the love story that unfolds as Giselle meets Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and decides to stay in the real world. But what sets it apart is Giselle's struggle to adjust to a world where it's unacceptable to invite animals inside to clean, people don't spontaneously burst into song, and it's unwise to marry someone the day after you meet him. While the naive princess experiencing reality is largely played for laughs, it could have been a lot less family-friendly. Giselle is innately trusting, which is dangerous when lost in New York, and the original version of the story would have taken advantage of that fact. Though the final film plays as a homage to Disney classics, good-naturedly teasing itself with self-aware moments and clever cameos from beloved Disney Princesses, it started out as a much darker film.

'Enchanted' Could Have Gotten an R Rating

The film that would eventually become Enchanted was under development for roughly eight years, which isn't unheard of, but more surprising is the drastic changes the story underwent during that time. In 2007, USA Today reported that director Kevin Lima described the original version as "a much racier R-rated movie." This version would be a far cry from the final product, which had a primary audience of children. Lima admitted that "It took the studio time to rediscover the heart of the story," which makes sense, considering a good portion of those eight years must have been spent slowly pulling back until that R-rating became a wholesome PG experience.

EW reported that Bill Kelly's script was originally purchased by Disney's adult production company, Touchstone Pictures, before it underwent significant revisions by other writers until it was nearly unrecognizable. Though Kelly was admittedly frustrated by the heavy revisions, he did get to work on the script again later on. Yet in Kelly's original version of the story, Giselle didn't fall into Times Square but found herself at a bachelor party in Chicago, where she was mistaken for a stripper. From there, the story couldn't go into the family-friendly love story that the film became, yet there is an unfortunate logic to it. Gisselle had no understanding of the world around her, and if Robert and little Morgan (Rae Covey) had not found her on her first hopeless night, she could have gotten swept up in any number of things. Still, it's shocking how much the story changed from the original concept.

'Enchanted' Is Better for the Rewrites