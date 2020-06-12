Disney Shuffles Dates for Upcoming Titles, Sends ‘One & Only Ivan’ to Disney+

Today Disney announced some sizable shakeups to its release calendar, although maybe not the ones you were expecting (yes, Mulan is still on the calendar for July 24).

Peter Jackson’s Beatles doc The Beatles: Get Back, previously scheduled for September 4 this year moves all the way to August 27, 2021; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, based on the acclaimed 2017 musical (it was poised as a potential feel-good awards contender), was originally slated for October 23 this year but moves to the no man’s land of January 22, 2021; and Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, based on the Charles Dickens classic, finally has a firm limited release date of August 14. So you’ll have to wait a little longer for your next favorite musical, a lot longer for Jackson’s Beatles doc, and won’t have to wait long at all for Iannucci’s new take on a literary classic.

But the biggest shuffle to the release date schedule is for The One and Only Ivan. Directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay by Mike White (based on Katherine Applegate’s novel, The One and Only Ivan features the voices of Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Danny De Vito, Helen Mirren, Chaka Khan, Brooklynn Prince, Ron Funches and Phillipa Soo alongside live-action actors Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt and Bryan Cranston, in the tale of a strip mall zoo in the 1990s. (Take a shot every time a review compares it to Tiger King.) Originally slated for a theatrical release on August 14, The One and Only Ivan will now debut exclusive on Disney+ on August 21.

The One and Only Ivan is the latest feature meant for theatrical distribution that has instead premiered on Disney+, alongside Noelle, Artemis Fowl (which just debuted on the platform today) and next month’s Hamilton. Other titles, like Frozen 2, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Pixar’s Onward, have made early splashes on the platform long before they were supposed to arrive, in part to help families looking for new things to watch at home during the pandemic. The One and Only Ivan should perform a similar task, with talking animals conjured by the visual effects wizards at MPC (who worked on Disney’s Dumbo, The Lion King and The Jungle Book).

“The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century,” said director Sharrock in an official statement. “In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, The One and Only Ivan with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story.”