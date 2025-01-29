Throughout the history of film, no studio has had quite the same effect as that of the Walt Disney Company. The organization’s legacy has expanded beyond its humble beginnings, reaching nearly every corner of the entertainment and amusement industry. However, the heart of Disney has always been animation. Not only did it revolutionize the art form with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but animated films, like Beauty and the Beast and Frozen affected the filmmaking industry as a whole.

But with success comes failure, and not every Disney movie has been a success. The company has gone through several periods of low box office performance consisting of forgotten films. Likewise, Disney’s live-action remakes of their animated classics have yielded plenty of mixed results. However, this subgenre could actually work far better by revisiting some of the company’s flops, as opposed to their masterpieces.

Disney Has Plenty of Options for Better Live-Action Remakes

Disney’s series of live-action remakes came from humble beginnings. The trend started with 2015’s Cinderella, a film that worked thanks to its effortless balance of traditionalism and new ideas. However, later entries such as Beauty and the Beast and (perhaps most jarring of all) The Lion King felt like shot-for-shot remakes that sloppily crammed in new story elements for the sole purpose of padding the runtime and rarely amounting to any proper payoff. Now, with Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters, Snow White on the way, and a remake of Moana well into production, it doesn’t seem like this trend will be going away anytime soon. However, this doesn’t have to be something to be dreaded!

For every Frozen, there’s an Atlantis: The Lost Empire or a Treasure Planet; films that are looked down upon for their box office performances but have plenty of merit in their own right. In fact, many of these pictures flopped due to their level of maturity. Atlantis is actually a vast film with fantastic mythology, visuals and characters. The film’s villain being a political mercenary, however, likely goes over the heads of many younger audiences. But, it would make a fantastic live-action epic, one that would have plenty of appeal for its key demographic, and would be more largely accessible to that audience when translated out of animation. If the Mouse House insists on continuing the practice, readapting failed films would also allow them the opportunity to correct stories and sequences that were missteps or hurt the film in some way. Out of all their potential flops that deserve to be remade, though, there’s one that towers among the rest.

‘The Black Cauldron’ Deserves to Be Remade