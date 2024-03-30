There's no denying the lasting impact Disney has had on popular culture, especially with their works in the 1990s. Called the Disney Renaissance, this era saw Disney release some of their most commercially successful films, defined by their Broadway-style musical numbers, integration of CGI alongside hand-drawn animation, and fantastic characters. To this day, many of the films from this decade are considered both Disney's best and some of the best animated films ever made.

Thanks to the near-universal appeal of these films, it's no surprise that each of them has a plethora of memorable quotes that get stuck in the heads of Disney fans. Most attention is placed on the comedic quotes, and with good reason: the Renaissance birthed some of the most beloved side-characters in Disney, many of whom were comedic in design. However, more often than not, the strongest quotes are the ones that tie into the theme of the film and convey their message as precisely as possible.

10 "I've got a long way to go. You're gonna take me there, and you're not gonna give me any trouble about it."

From 'The Rescuers Down Under'

The Rescuers Down Under is very much the black sheep of the Renaissance, being the only one with no Broadway influence, and Disney's first venture into sequels. This doesn't make it a bad film: it's a solid adventure movie with immersive flying scenes that rival those of How to Train Your Dragon, wonderful side-characters like Wilbur the albatross (John Candy), and seeing Bernard (Bob Newhart) and Miss Bianca (Eva Gabor), two off Disney's best mice, back on another mission is always a treat. Most of the best lines in the films are comedic ones, but Bernard gets a pretty good one when he intimidates a Razorback to be his mount for the movie's climax.

This line stands out thanks to how it's used to show Bernard's growth as a character. It was first spoken by the kangaroo mouse, Jake (Tristan Rogers), when he tamed a snake. Here, it highlighted Jake's self-confidence, which Bernard lacked, and hindered his ability to propose to Miss Bianca. When Bernard echos the line during the climax, it shows how he has finally found his confidence, which leads to him saving the day.

9 “For a true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart.”

From 'Hercules'

After directing The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, directors John Musker and Ron Clements were told that, if they made one more film, they could finally make their passion project, Treasure Planet. The result was Hercules, a hodgepodge of Greek mythology, clichés from sports films and superhero stories, and a creatively distinct art style inspired by Gerald Scarfe. Though underwhelming on release, it found a strong fanbase thanks to its humor, heart, and emotional journey, summarized by Zeus (Rip Torn) at the end of the film to his son, Hercules (Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan).

Hercules treated his status as a hero like a job, so he could regain his godhood and finally find a place he belonged. He saved others because it was a means to an end, but when he traveled to the Underworld and almost died recovering the soul of his love, Megara (Susan Egan), he performed a truly selfless act. This reminds audiences that being a hero is about putting others before yourself, and that, through helping others, we can often find the solution to our problems.

8 "This is the path I choose, father. What will yours be?"

From 'Pocahontas'

Often chosen as the worst of the Renaissance films, Pocahontas is an awkward retelling of real history that Disney was hoping would win Best Picture at the Oscars. Sufficed to say, the film did not achieve these lofty ambitions, though it does receive due praise for its gorgeous animation, powerful songs, and attempt to tell a story around harsh themes of colonialism and war. The climax does manage a few powerful lines, such as when Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) prevents her father from executing John Smith (Mel Gibson).

Pocahontas' journey has been trying to find her destiny and live the life she wants vs the life others want her to live. As the English settlers and the Powhatan tribe prepare for war, Pocahontas decides to choose peace, risking her life to show her father how much he stands to lose if he continues with his course of action. Combined with the film's stunningly gorgeous animation, it serves as a poignant reminder of the cost of escalating hostilities.

7 "Why are you threatened by anyone different than you?!"

From 'Tarzan'

Being the film that closed off the Renaissance, Tarzan showcases how much Disney has changed over the decade, with immersive and fast-paced animation bringing Tarzan (Alex D. Linz and Tony Goldwyn) to life as he surfed down trees and swung on vines. The story and characters could be a little hit-and-miss in places, but it did a good job as a coming-of-age story with themes of identity, family, and the thin line between civility and savagery. Acceptance also plays a major role in the story, highlighted when Tarzan confronts his gorilla father, Kerchak (Lance Henriksen), about his distrust of human explorers.

For his entire life, Tarzan was treated like an outsider by Kerchak because he wasn't a gorilla, despite how hard Tarzan tried to act like one. When he asks this question to Kerchak, he's not only referring to his upbringing but how foolish the idea is. Even among the gorillas, there is shown to be a variety of personalities, so if one goes through their life distrusting others for being different, they will isolate themselves from new ideas and experiences and live a very lonely life.

6 "The greatest gift and honor is having you for a daughter"

From 'Mulan'

Mulan was Disney's attempt to bring a Chinese legend to American audiences, and though China themselves weren't too happy with the changes made, the film is overall well regarded. Audiences fell in love with the gorgeous depiction of Chinese landscapes, fun songs, and the relatable journey of Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) as she took her father's place in the army to spare his life. After saving China, she returns home to face her father's judgment, but he responds with this quote and an embrace.

Mulan's biggest hurdle to overcome is her insecurity and the belief that she can do nothing but bring shame to her family. This is a relatable struggle that many people go through: the belief that they aren't good enough in the eyes of those they love. This makes Fa Zhou's (Soon-tek Oh) words all the more impactful, as it reinforces that not only was Mulan always deserving of his approval and love, but there was never any reason to doubt.

5 "I don't see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad."

From 'The Little Mermaid'

Disney had been trying to adapt Hans Christian Andersens' fairytale about a mermaid who falls in love with a human man back during Walt Disney's time. Following the success of films like The Great Mouse Detective, Disney decided to try again and brought in the acclaimed duo of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman to help give it a Broadway-musical feel. Ashman also gave a lot of input to the writers, such as suggesting that Ariel's (Jodi Benson) humanizing moment should take place in her grotto, surrounded by her human-made treasures.

This line is said following Ariel's argument with her father, King Triton (Kenneth Marr), about staying away from the human world due to its dangers. Though his intentions are good, Triton's description is very one-sided, and conflicts with the inspiration Ariel feels when she collects human trinkets. It serves as a reminder that, even when the world seems grim, inspiration and happiness can be found within.

4 "What makes a monster and what makes a man?"

From 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is one of, if not, Disney's darkest animated movies. Though they make several changes to the original Victor Hugo novel, the story still touches on hard-hitting themes of faith, prejudice, ostracization, and acceptance. The tone is set very quickly by its intro, which ends with the narrator, Clopin (Paul Kandel), posing a question to the audience.

Throughout the film, the protagonist, Quasimodo (Tom Hulce), is repeatedly called a monster due to his appearance. However, the film deconstructs these claims by showing Quasimodo's soft, caring personality, especially when he is willing to risk his own life to help his friends. In contrast to this is his caretaker, Frollo (Tony Jay), whose commitment to purging Paris of sin leads him to persecute innocent Romani and abuse Quasimodo both physically and mentally, showing him as the true monster of the story.

3 "She warned him not to be deceived by appearances, for beauty is found within."

From 'Beauty and the Beast'

Despite a terrible production that saw the film scrapped and remade from scratch, and the death of Howard Ashman due to complications of AIDS, Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture. Audiences were blown away by the film's quality, from its amazing animation, heartfelt story, bombastic songs, and the depth of personality in its characters. The film goes hard right off the bat, telling its backstory through a stylistic stain-glass window and a few choice words told by David Ogden Stiers.

The prologue details how the prince (Robby Benson), in his selfish vanity, refused to offer an enchantress, disguised as an old woman, shelter in exchange for a single rose. For his beastly actions, she curses him to have the body of a beast until he can learn to love and be loved in return. As such, this quote comes to reflect the prince turned Beast, as when he meets an inventor's daughter named Belle (Paige O'Hara), his inner beauty begins to shine through. The film and this quote help to show audiences that change can happen, but it has to start within us.

2 "No matter what anybody says, you'll always be a prince to me."

From 'Aladdin'

One of the most influential films to come from the Renaissance has to be Aladdin. Originally born as the passion project of Howard Ashman before his passing, it introduced audiences to perhaps Disney's best side character, the Genie (Robin Williams), whose success began the trend of celebrity voice actors in animated films. Besides his iconic humor, the Genie served as one of the main emotional cruxes of the film, best highlighted in his fearful goodbye with Aladdin (Scott Weinger).

Aladdin's major themes are about identity and integrity: Aladdin ties his self-worth and respect to wealth, and so lies to both himself and Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin) about who he is. Yet when he has the chance to make his final wish, he uses it to free the Genie from his lifelong imprisonment in the wishing lamp, showing that, though he may be a street rat, Aladdin values the happiness of others over himself. This makes him the most princely character in the film, and worthy of being one of Disney's best male leads.

1 "Yes, the past can hurt, but the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it."

From 'The Lion King'

To this day, The Lion King remains the highest-grossing traditionally animated film, and one of the strongest stories Disney has ever written. Beginning life as the studio's B movie, it blew all expectations thanks to its gorgeous animation, catchy songs, and fantastic themes about moving past failure and holding yourself accountable to your duty. This is captured perfectly in the dialogue by the wise shaman, Rafiki (Robert Guillaume), after he smacks Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick) on the head to make a point.

Rafiki's line is a brilliant way to get across the movie's themes in a way both adults and children can understand. By watching the film, it's clear that running from the past doesn't solve anything, as it leaves Simba in a quagmire of fear and self-hatred that makes him willing to turn a blind eye to the suffering caused by his uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons). This reinforces the fact that running from the past only hurts people in the long run, and when one learns from their mistakes, they often find a way to rise above them, as shown during the climax when Simba defeats Scar and claims his position as king.

