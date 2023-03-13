The era of Disney films from 1989 to 1999 - dubbed the Disney Renaissance - was a magical decade when Walt Disney Animation Studios returned to its roots of making musical, animated adaptions of well-known classic stories after putting out flop after flop for decades.

But with 1989's The Little Mermaid, the Disney movies everyone knew and loved returned, with vibrant animation, loveable characters, and musical hits that spanned the entire following decade, ending with 1999's Tarzan. And while all 10 films in the Disney Renaissance are classics, some have always been widely more popular than others.

10 'The Rescuers Down Under' (1990)

As the only sequel released during the Disney Renaissance, The Rescuers Down Under followed a young, animal lover named Cody (Adam Ryen), who after being captured by a poacher, must be rescued by a group of brave mice, who join forces with a local kangaroo to free Cody.

Despite kicking off what was about to be the greatest era in Disney film history with its 1990 release, The Rescuers Down Under remains the least remembered of the decade's worth of films, lacking the fairytale appeal of the films that followed.

9 'Pocahontas' (1995)

Pocahontas tells the tale of the real-life American Indian woman Pocahontas (Irene Bedard) and her not-so-true-to-life romance with John Smith (Mel Gibson) at a time when their love was disapproved of and Smith's fellow Englishmen fight against the Native Americans.

While the film doesn't stand as politically or historically correct 30 years later, Pocahontas remains a classic Disney princess from the era of films that gave Disney a whole new generation of princesses decades after the originals - Snow White (Adriana Caselotti), Aurora (Mary Costa) and Cinderella (Ilene Woods).

8 'The Hunchback Of Notre Dame' (1996)

Aside from its musical additions, The Hunchback of Notre Dame didn't hold back from some of the darker roots of the story, following a deformed, young man who the town believes is only good for being hidden in the bell tower. Quasimodo is shunned by everyone in town for his looks, except for the beautiful Esmeralda, who stands by his side as his only friend.

Arguably the most tragic of the Disney Renaissance films, Quasimodo doesn't get the typical happily ever after as his predecessors, but the film did include memorable music by Alan Menken, like All-4-One's "Someday" and Quasimodo's signature song "Out There."

7 'Tarzan' (1999)

Image via Disney

Similar to 1967's The Jungle Book, Tarzan was all about a boy living in the jungle and navigating his life as a true human. After being raised by gorillas, Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn) finally comes face to face with another human, Jane (Minnie Driver), who instead of targeting his family, decides to embrace them.

The final film of the Disney Renaissance, while it may not be the ultimate favorite of them all, Tarzan and Jane remain a respected Disney couple, while the film's soundtrack, composed by Phil Collins, has become a permanent piece of Disney history.

6 'Mulan' (1998)

Image via Disney

Similarly to future princess films like Princess and the Frog and Moana, Mulan was all about a strong and independent young woman who confidently went where no one had before. In Mulan's (Ming-Na Wen) case, it was to the military, where Mulan disguised herself as a man in order to fight in an invasion in place of her aged father.

Mulan was one of the first Disney films to tackle cultural diversity, and in a way that did not age poorly 30 years later, as well as the movie that paved the way for another animated film that proudly represents Chinese culture, Disney-Pixar'sTurning Red.

5 'Hercules' (1997)

Hercules put a musical and romantic spin on Greek mythology in the film that followed a young boy who was born to be a god. Hercules (Tate Donovan) finds his purpose on Earth when he's called upon to defeat Hades (James Woods), and winds up with a chance with the sassy, unofficial Disney Princess Megara (Susan Egan) in the process.

While it's not remembered for a princess or a beloved animal sidekick, Hercules earned its place in the renaissance thanks to its fan-favorite characters and Alan Menken soundtrack that included Hercules' Billboard Hot 100 theme song "Go The Distance" and Meg's stubborn love song "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)."

4 'Aladdin' (1992)

Aladdin followed a poor, orphaned boy on a journey to royalty, friendship and love when he lands in the possession of a loveable, magical genie. But the three wishes Genie (Robin Williams) can grant him don't hold a candle to the lessons Aladdin (Scott Weinger) winds up learning from his new friends and the love of his life, Jasmine (Linda Larkin).

Aladdin is remembered for its gorgeous, animated views of not only Agrabah, but around the world when Aladdin and Jasmine take their famous magic carpet ride, performing one of the most popular Disney songs in history, "A Whole New World."

3 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Image via Disney

The Little Mermaid put a musical spin on the fairytale when Princess Ariel (Jodi Benson), a mermaid under the sea, had such a fascination with the human world, she gave her voice up to Ursula (Pat Carroll) in order to trade in her fins for legs and live on the land with Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes), who wanted nothing more than to hear his quiet crush talk and sing.

The film is a notable classic of the Disney Renaissance for several reasons, starting with being the film that kicked off the unforgettable era. The movie also gave Disney its first official Disney Princess in three decades, and was the first Disney film composerAlan Menkin lent his musical genius.

2 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Beauty and the Beast was another spin on a classic fairytale, telling the story of a prince whose callous behavior turned him into a hideous beast while his staff all turned into inanimate objects around the castle. While the little French town all want to shun the monster, only Belle (Paige O'Hara) sees past his looks and falls in love with who Beast (Robby Benson) truly is.

This film earned Disney another official princess, along with another hit song from Menkin, the titular tune "Beauty and the Beast," which became a song representative of The Walt Disney Company,while Belle and Beast became an iconic Disney couple.

1 'The Lion King' (1994)

The Lion King followed a young lion's journey to becoming king after a childhood full of grief at the hands of his evil uncle. With the help of his new pals Timon (Nathan Lane) and Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella), Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) finds love and a whole new respect for the hierarchy he was destined for.

The film starring everyone's favorite lion became an immediate success in the middle of the Disney Renaissance, telling a sad but powerful story of triumph alongside an award-winning soundtrack composed by the legendary Elton John.

