Disney announces a new documentary series Behind the Attraction, which will explore the history of some of the most iconic attractions of the Disney parks, from old classics like Jungle Cruise, to newer standouts like Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

The series will consist of 10 episodes and is narrated by Paget Brewster, while Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia are executive producing through their Seven Bucks Productions banner. Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us) directs Behind the Attraction.

Volk-Weiss commented on the documentary series in a statement:

“Getting to work with Disney AND Seven Bucks has not only been the honor of my career, it was also a LOT of fun, which I hope people will feel when they watch the show!”

Behind the Attraction also features rare (presumably archived) interviews with Walt Disney himself, as well as Disney Legends and dozens of past and present Imagineers, including Bob Weis, Jeanette Lomboy, Kim Irvine, Scott Trowbridge, Tom Fitzgerald, Scot Drake, Carmen Smith, Joe Rohde, and others who divulge insider secrets of the park and how the attractions were brought to life. Fans can expect to find out how the Haunted Mansion was filled with 999 happy haunts, how the makeover transformation from the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror to the Guardians of the Galaxy -- Mission: BREAKOUT! happened, and the long and arduous journey for the opening of Space Mountain.

Here's the synopsis for Behind the Attraction.

"Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what's Behind the Attraction! From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it."

All 10 episodes of Behind the Attractions premiere on Disney+ on July 16.

