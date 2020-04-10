Disney’s Uncomfortably Hot ‘Robin Hood’ Is Getting the Live-Action Remake Treatment

Remember the 1973 Disney animated film Robin Hood, the one with the cartoon fox we all thought was weirdly hot even if we aren’t willing to admit it in a public setting? Well, prepare to be doubly uncomfortable, because THR reports that Robin Hood is next in line for a live-action remake, with Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada at the helm. The film is headed for Disney+ with a script by Kari Granlund, who also wrote the streaming service-exclusive remake of Lady and the Tramp.

At this point, I’d like to go on record and say that almost every word of this report sounds like it’s going to be a deliciously horrifying Cats-level disaster and I simply cannot wait for it. Put the following sentence on my gravestone after this Furry musical kills me for good: “The new take is said to be a musical and will again feature the characters as anthropomorphic, this time in a live-action/CG hybrid format.”

For those unaware, Robin Hood is the timeless folk tale of a woodland thief and his merry band fighting the good fight against the corrupt Sheriff of Nottingham. The Disney version just happened to portray the story’s characters as anthropomorphized animals, an idea that’s a lot more wholesome before the studio was working with the type of hyper-realistic CGI tech that turned The Lion King into a surrealist nature documentary.

Justin Springer, who worked on Tim Burton‘s Dumbo remake as well as Tron: Legacy, will serve as producer on the project. No word on a possible release date, but the report does note that the film was in the works before most of Hollywood was shut down due to the coronavirus.

For more on the movies you can watch on Disney+ right now, here is our list of the streaming service’s best films.