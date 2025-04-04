When it comes to the most famous and revered Hollywood moguls of all time, the list is far from short. From infamous yet innovative leaders such as Jack Warner and his (less notorious) brothers and Louis B. Meyer to the “crazy genius” David O. Selznick, Hollywood’s legacy was truly built on the backs of its Golden Age leaders. But, perhaps, there is no filmmaker more beloved than Walt Disney, who was responsible for reinventing the industry and redefining what a motion picture, and production company, could be. However, in the decades since the organization lost its charismatic leader, plenty of other CEOs and “would be Walts” have come and gone, usually leaving a mixed legacy in their wake. While Michael Eisner is the most famous example of this pattern, it’s Walt’s own son-in-law, Ron Miller, who has the least discussed and most muddled legacy of all. From creating innovative businesses to being ousted by his own relatives, Miller’s time as Disney’s President and CEO remains one of the most fascinating and bizarre eras in the company’s 100+ year history.

Ron Miller was Involved in Many of Disney’s Businesses

Image via Disney

The success of Walt Disney cannot be understated. From taking animation from a miniscule genre to a world-renowned art form, to raising the amusement industry to new heights with Disneyland, Disney is still considered the entertainment world’s most innovative leader. However, even before Walt’s battle with cancer, he saw great potential for his son-in-law in his ever-growing empire. According to World of Walt, Miller, a former NFL player who married Disney’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, was approached by the company’s founder to come work for the organization. Miller immediately had hands-on involvement within the company’s various businesses, working as a liaison for WED Enterprises, which would later become Walt Disney Imagineering (the organization responsible for continued innovation within Walt Disney Parks & Resorts). From there, he became the second assistant for Disney’s Old Yeller, and continued to explore other areas within the company.

Related The 10 Worst Disney Movies of All Time, According to Roger Ebert Roger Ebert gave two thumbs down to some of the Mouse House's most infamous offerings.

In the wake of Disney’s passing in December 1966, the organization was at a crossroads. Per The Imagineering Story, Disney continued to work on his grand idea for EPCOT, even while in the hospital where he would tragically pass away. While Walt’s brother, Roy O. Disney, would come out of retirement to oversee the continued planning of Walt Disney World, he would pass away just a short time after Magic Kingdom opened, leading to many shake-ups in leadership. Donn Tatum and E. Cardon “Card” Walker would step up to run the company from 1972-1977 and 1983 respectively, before Miller ultimately stepped in, and oversaw a new age for the company.

Ron Miller Doesn’t Always Get the Credit He Deserves