When you think of Disney movies, the first thing that will jump to your mind is most likely fairy tales and musicals. While that is their bread and butter, Disney has tried for decades to make their own mark in other genres. They’ve invested heavily in sports films, comedies, action and adventure, and sci-fi. While a lot of the genres they tried out ended up being successful in their own right, the company never quite figured out sci-fi. The perception was constantly that they didn’t have enough material specifically catered to boys, which is why they kept trying to make these projects and diversify their creative output. It wasn’t even that long ago when Disney was so desperate to garner that part of the market that they tried repositioning their animated fairy tales to be marketed with boys in mind. The biggest example of this was Rapunzel being renamed to Tangled with most of the trailers and marketing material being focused on Flynn Rider, the Han Solo-type male lead played by future Shazam star Zachary Levi. While Tangled was definitely a success, it wasn’t enough to win over a completely different demographic.

With Disney’s recent release of Strange World failing to meet expectations after a non-existent marketing campaign, it serves as yet another reminder of Disney’s long history of failing to make lasting sci-fi adventures. Even though Bob Iger fixed this issue by just buying out companies that were already successful in sci-fi, action, and adventure films, they still haven’t given up on their own in-house sci-fi projects. But unfortunately, with Strange World, it’s obvious that they never learned from their long history of making the same mistakes.

The Black Hole (1979)

One of the earliest examples of Disney’s failed attempts at sci-fi was The Black Hole. The film started development in the early 70s as a pastiche of disaster films, which were very popular at the time. But, no one at the company or attached to the project ever seemed to be completely satisfied with the direction. That is, until the titanic release of Star Wars in 1977, which essentially caused a major overnight shift in Hollywood filmmaking, leaning into spectacle and blockbusters. This caused Disney to have renewed interest in The Black Hole and pushed it out into a 1979 release that was somewhat underwhelming.

At the end of the day, the movie did make its money back but not by an overwhelming amount. The bigger issue was that it didn’t leave much of a lasting impact on audiences in the same way that Star Wars did. Most people just found it kind of boring. On a positive note, this film is one of the earlier pioneers of computer effects, which, when combined with matte paintings and in-camera effects, created a distinct look. Over the years, the film has gained a bit of a cult following (something you’ll see repeated a lot in this article) and did respectable enough as Disney’s first stab in the dark that it let them know they still had the reasons and means to keep trying in the genre. It’s just a shame that judging by their next big swing, they took all the wrong lessons from this movie.

Tron (1982)

Tron is a movie that is more remembered for its aesthetic than anything else. Its story is one we’ve heard a million times: A man gets stuck inside a computer world. While it's a great idea, and one that still shows up a lot in popular media, perhaps this movie was ahead of its time for 1982. This was the year that the E.T. video game almost caused the death of the entire video game industry. This was only two years after Pac-Man and three years away from the release of the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario Bros, which made video games mainstream again. The ubiquity of understanding computers and video games just wasn’t quite there yet. All of this is to say, the concept might've just been a bit too niche at the time.

But being remembered for aesthetics isn’t a bad thing; the story isn’t always the most important part of films. Just look at James Cameron’s Avatar, the movie is constantly criticized for its basic story but is remembered fondly and was such a huge success because it nailed everything else that made it magical. And Tron is very magical! Its blue mainframe world was a unique universe previously unseen. The light cycles and action moments were so spectacular that it has become the basis for their own video games and even theme park rides.

The lasting impact of Tron may have been the visual effects, a double down on the most well-regarded aspect from The Black Hole, but it never seemed to find success in being the multimedia franchise that Disney has always hoped it would be. A second Tron film was released in 2010 along with a spin-off animated series not too long after. But even though those had their own cult followings, the return on investment never seemed to justify them. A third film has been threatened since the release of the second, but nothing has come out of it yet other than announcements. The franchise never soared to the heights it had the potential to, but at least it provided us with one of the best worlds in Kingdom Hearts II.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) and Treasure Planet (2002)

These movies are being lumped together because of their similar receptions and productions. It’s hard to talk about one without the other creeping behind the corner. Both were more experimental animated films that Disney was able to take a chance on thanks to the massive success of the Disney Renaissance. Both were inspired by classic novels, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and Treasure Island​​​​​​, retrospectively. Both, much like the previous movies on the list, developed a lot of CGI technology but incorporated it with 2D animation. Both were even some of the earliest examples of Disney leaning into twist villains, which would prove to be successful for them in the 2010s and beyond.

The issue with these movies wasn’t their quality, storytelling, or even marketing campaigns like the last ones. They might be rougher around the edges than some of the other renaissance movies, but just like the previously mentioned movies, they have their own dedicated cult followings. The biggest reason for these movies bombing was just the climate in film at the time. 2D animation wasn’t as successful anymore, and every studio making them were facing similar results. It had been a few years since Pixar and DreamWorks started regularly and consistently releasing CGI animated films. CG animation was what was in at the time, the new technology captivated audiences and ultimately became the default for big-budget animated movies. Maybe these movies can gain more love and widespread success if Disney decided to give these live-action remakes. There’s an argument to be made that these two films would make for better live-action remakes than some of the other ones Disney has released in recent years.

John Carter (2012)

Image via Disney

John Carter, on paper, should have been a success. It was based on an IP, it was a visual spectacle, and it was the live-action directorial debut of Andrew Stanton after he had major success with directing films like Finding Nemo and Wall-E. But something about it always seemed kind of off. The John Carter books and serials were very old and inspired so many other popular sci-fi (i.e., Star Wars) to the point where nothing about it seemed unique anymore. The cast members didn’t draw much interest, the marketing was bad, and a title change seemed to kind of doom the movie. Originally, the title was supposed to be John Carter of Mars but was eventually shortened to just John Carter. The “of Mars” part of the title proved to be crucial because it adds so much context to what the movie actually is. Just the name “John Carter” doesn’t tell you anything about the movie unless you already knew who that character was. It's a shame that it failed to connect with people because it could've been a great franchise. This movie serves as a microcosm of what issues Disney had with sci-fi back in this era. Tomorrowland repeated nearly all these same mistakes three years later. While the film has its fans, it’s failures like this that led to Disney letting Marvel and Star Wars take care of these genres for them.

Strange World (2022)

Image via Disney

You can really see the pattern that led to the bombing of Strange World. A lack of a decent marketing campaign, a vague title, and middling critical scores. All the same issues that have been plaguing their sci-fi movies since the 70s. Even if the quality of Star Wars has been hit-and-miss with fans and critics as of late, letting other studios handle these other genres that they don’t excel at has been the right business move for Disney. The fact that Disney has been continuously attempting sci-fi anyway is actually pretty admirable. It’s a good sign for creatives at least who keep getting their chance to branch out from Disney’s typical output. If only the company would actually learn from their mistakes and bring one of these into being as big a success as their hits in other genres. Until then, we can hope that Strange World gets another chance with audiences when it gets put on Disney+.