Disney announced today the days and hours for a whopping eighteen SDCC panels for 2022 connected to several of the House of the Mouse companies, including ABC, FX, Hulu, Disney Television, and Disney+. Among the highlights of Disney’s for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con is a sneak peek at the original show National Treasure: Edge of History, news about Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, and a star-studded What We Do In the Shadows panel.

With panels scheduled from Thursday, July 21, till Sunday, July 24, Disney is making sure their presence will be noticed for the entire duration of the SDCC. On the first day of the event, stars Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) and Niecy Nash-Betts (Claws, Reno 9-1-1) join executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter to discuss The Rookie: Feds, an upcoming series set in The Rookie universe and expected to be released on ABC this fall. There’s also a Q&A session for Abbott Elementary with the cast and crew of the breakout series, set to return to ABC this fall with Season 2. Thursday will also give us the first footage of National Treasure: Edge of History, the spinoff series of the famous film franchise.

Also on Thursday, Disney will invite the cast and crew of three upcoming shows to discuss what’s happening behind the scenes. We have a panel about Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, an animated series set outside the MCU. Then, it’s time to get to know Koala Man, a new animated series from the creators of Rick and Morty and Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Finally, Solar Opposites comes back to the SDCC with a special Q&A event. Thursday is packed for sure, but that’s only the first day of SDCC for Disney.

On Friday, the cast and crew of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will offer us a behind-the-scenes look at the first season of the acclaimed revival series. Then it’s time for the people who make Bob’s Burgers to celebrate the freshly-released first movie in the franchise, The Bob’s Burgers Movie!. This panel also promises to give us some news about upcoming seasons, so fans should keep an eye out for any announcement. FX is also bringing a sneak peek screening of the upcoming animated series Little Demon. Besides, FX is preparing a special screening for Season 13 of Archer, the beloved animated spy satire. Both screenings will be followed by a Q&A event with the cast and crew. Closing up Friday we’ll have fresh clips and breaking news for the third season of The Great North.

As for Saturday, Disney Channel will bring the cast and crew of The Ghost And Molly McGee to celebrate the show’s first season and tease what’s coming next on Season 2. Next, it’s time for us to learn more about the 34th season of The Simpsons, one of the most beloved animated series of all time that’ll have two Halloween specials in 2022. We’ll also get new scenes for upcoming episodes of American Dad on Saturday, before watching the premiere of a new episode for the 21st season of Family Guy. After that, Hulu is giving us a sneak peek at upcoming episodes of The Orville: New Horizons. Finally, to wrap up Saturday, Disney Channel is giving us a first look at the upcoming superhero animated adventure Hamster & Gretel.

Things slow down on Sunday, but we still have a special screening followed by a Q&A session with the cast and crew of Mayans M.C., FX’s beloved Sons of Anarchy spinoff. Lastly, FX is also bringing the cast and crew of What We Do In The Shadows to give us new insights into the upcoming season.

SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022. Check the dates, hours, and locations for all of Disney's SDCC panels below.

THURSDAY, JULY 21:

10:45-11:45 a.m. ( Ballroom 20) – NATHAN FILLION AND NIECY NASH-BETTS PRESENT ABC'S “THE ROOKIE” AND “THE ROOKIE: FEDS”

1:30-2:30 p.m. ( Indigo Ballroom ) – “ ABBOTT ELEMENTARY” – CLASS IN SESSION

) – “ 2:15-3:15 p.m. ( Ballroom 20 ) – “ NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY”

) – “ 2:15-3:15 p.m. ( Room 6BCF ) – “ MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR”

) – “ 6:00-7:00 p.m.( Room 6BCF ) – “KOALA MAN”

) 7:15-8:15 p.m. (Room 6BCF) – “SOLAR OPPOSITES”

FRIDAY, JULY 22:

1:00-2:00 p.m. ( Room 6A ) – “ THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER”

) – “ 3:00-3:45 p.m. ( Indigo Ballroom ) – “ BOB’S BURGERS”

) – “ 4:00-4:45 p.m.( Indigo Ballroom ) – FX’s “LITTLE DEMON”

) – 5:00-6:00 p.m. ( Indigo Ballroom ) – FX’s “ARCHER”

) – 7:00-8:00 p.m. (Room 6BCF) – “THE GREAT NORTH”

SATURDAY, JULY 23:

10:00-11:00 a.m. ( Room 6A ) – “ THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE”

) – “ 12:00-12:45 p.m. ( Ballroom 20 ) – “ THE SIMPSONS”

) – “ 12:30-1:45 p.m. ( Ballroom 20 ) – “ AMERICAN DAD!” and “FAMILY GUY ”

) – ” 3:00-3:45 p.m. ( Ballroom 20 ) – “ THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS”

) – “ 6:45 - 7:45 p.m. (Room 6A) – “HAMSTER & GRETEL”

SUNDAY, JULY 24: