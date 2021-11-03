In the modern entertainment landscape, all of Disney’s ambitions for home entertainment begin and end with Disney+. The streaming service has usurped physical media as Disney’s source for home viewing revenue. For decades, though, VHS tapes, DVDs, and other forms of physical media were seen by Disney as indispensable sources of income. Still, at the start of the 2010s, even Disney could see the writing on the wall as the home media market began to shrink. Something drastic would have to be done to get people excited about watching Disney titles on discs again.

Enter Disney Second Screen.

A project that began with the Blu-ray debut of Bambi in March 2011, Disney Second Screen was an app that gave viewers access to unique content based on certain Disney movies. The content could only be accessed through the app, and many features of the program could only work when synced up to a Disney movie that was playing on a separate TV. For instance, a viewing of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie would trigger various behind-the-scenes details about the project on the Disney Second Screen app. This app was especially designed with tablets in mind, with the then-new iPad being seen as an prime product to use for Disney Second Screen.

Image via Disney

Save for a handful of classic animated titles released on the studio’s Diamond Edition line of Blu-rays, all the films that employed Disney Second Screen were new theatrical releases, like Real Steel or Oz, the Great and Powerful. It was one of many programs unleashed in the early 2010s by major American movie studios in recognition of the new realities of home entertainment. People liked to surf their mobile devices when they’re on the couch, so why not create content that could ensure that movies on the TV could be directly connected to those beloved pieces of technology?

Some of the uses of the Disney Second Screen technology found cute ways to expand upon the world of the films they were connected to. For example, John Carter employed a second-screen experience that allowed viewers to flip through the pages of the titular character’s journal on their mobile devices. Rather than deliver behind-the-scenes details, this iteration of Disney Second Screen delivered further immersion into the world of Barsoom and the Earthling who became a hero there. Similarly, Iron Man 3 utilized a Second Screen experience built around the A.I. JARVIS, complete with newly recorded audio from Paul Bettany.

However, despite such high-profile goodies, the Disney Second Screen just didn’t seem to catch on. For one thing, the whole process seemed to both understand and totally miss what the general public wanted. People did indeed want to use technology directly with the films they watched at home. However, they didn’t want to use that technology through a secondary app. They wanted to use it through means like Netflix streaming, which brought hundreds of movies into people’s homes like never before. Disney Second Screen could see that the future of home viewing would be shaped by technology, it just didn’t crack how technology would influence that market.

Image via Marvel Studios

It didn’t help that the dwindling profits of home video kept on going even after Disney Second Screen launched. In 2012, just over a year after this project launched, The New York Post reported that fewer households were finding it necessary to own a TV set. How could Disney Second Screen hope to function properly as an extension of what people were watching on their TVs if people weren’t going to have TVs? Troubling home video sales trends from that era also suggested that initiatives like Disney Second Screen weren’t making much of a dent in turning around dwindling DVD and Blu-ray purchases.

By the end of 2013, the death knell would sound for Disney Second Screen. Earlier that year, Disney had instituted significant layoffs tied into financial trouble in the home entertainment division. If flesh-and-blood people were feeling the sting of that turmoil, then apps like Disney Second Screen were bound to also suffer consequences. The Little Mermaid was the last physical media release from the studio to work in conjunction with the app. Late 2013 home video releases from Disney like Monsters University and The Lone Ranger would eschew the property entirely.

Less than three years after it first arrived, Disney Second Screen was suddenly no longer being advertised or being offered for new titles. No grand farewells were given to Disney Second Screen by either the Mouse House or the general public. Despite putting in ample money behind its marketing and technology, Disney Second Screen’s lack of impact was crystallized by how quietly it faded out of sight. Just a few months after The Little Mermaid hit shelves, Disney would try another attempt at infusing digital technology into home entertainment viewing with Disney Movies Anywhere. There was a new shiny digital media object for the Mouse House to focus on and Disney Second Screen got left in the dust. Since Disney Second Screen went away, physical media’s presence in Disney’s empire has continued to dwindle. Interestingly, though, Disney has struck upon a way to combine home viewing with technology in a much more successful way thanks to Disney+.

Sadly, none of the bonus features, games, or other material on Second Screen were owned by the viewer. Disney would grant you access to them provide you were watching the right film and connected to the internet. This extra material wasn’t yours to fully control like the bonus features found on a DVD or Blu-Ray disc, which means that with the death of the app, this extra material is gone forever.

That grim note is a fittingly morose way to close out the saga of Disney Second Screen. Though launched with the promise of taking Disney’s home video sector into the 21st-century and beyond, it was a miscalculated concept that misunderstood the way people like to watch movies in the comfort of their own homes. Disney+, which brought sought-after films and TV series to people’s handheld devices instead of just extra bells and whistles, understood this notion. People like to browse their phones while they watch stuff, but few want to be required to split their focus between two different screens just to watch Pirates of the Caribbean.

'Dune': What Is "The Voice"? Of the many aspects of 'Dune's dense lore, the skills of the Bene Gesserit might be the most mysterious.

