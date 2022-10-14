Step aside, The Haunted Mansion, there's a new Disney theme park lore-themed film in the works coming from Ryan Reynolds and Strange World director Qui Nguyen. The duo is set to create a new movie inspired by Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers.

The Society of Explorers and Adventurers also known as SEA, started out as a part of the lore and attractions at Tokyo Disneyland. The characters are also included in the Mystic Manor attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland. This fictional society has intense and detailed mythology behind it. Originally founded in 1538 in Italy, the society soon expanded around the globe. The SEA counts not just explorers and adventurers in its wide-ranging membership, but also includes scientists, artists, and travelers of all stripes. Names of some of the eclectic crew include Harrison Hightower III, Mary Oceaneer, and Lord Henry Mystic. Though the SEA crew originated in these two rides, it has since touched many parts of the Disney parks and properties to the point that keen-eyed fans can find connections across many rides, and you can catch SEA paraphernalia around various theme park rides and attractions.

Nguyen is set to write the film, which will be live-action. Reynolds, for his part, will be serving as a producer on the project along with the executives at his banner Maximum Effort. Nguyen's take on the SEA will reportedly follow new characters not featured in the original SEA lore, and the story will take on a supernatural angle that leans toward the Mystic Manor chapter of the society.

This project will differ from the upcoming Disney+ series that is also based on the Society of Explorers and Adventurers. The Disney+ project is produced and written by Ron Moore. Moore's project is set in the Magic Kingdom Universe, an alternative universe where themed lands and characters within Disney parks exist in a different reality.

This is not Nguyen's first time teaming up with Disney, however. Nguyen previously worked on the upcoming animated Disney film Strange World, which follows the Clade family, a clan of explorers who must come together to find their way through their most dangerous mission yet. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White among others. Reynolds, for his part, is about to return as Deadpool in the upcoming Deadpool 3, a part of the Disney-owned Marvel studios.

Further details regarding the upcoming project have not yet been released, but whatever comes of the upcoming project, it will certainly be quite the adventure. You can catch the trailer for Nguyen's Strange World below.