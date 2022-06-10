Even since Disney brought their streaming service, Disney+, into the ongoing streaming wars, they’ve been bulking up their original content with shows focusing on some of their fan-favorite animated characters. However, most of them don’t see the film counterpart’s lead characters leading the series, but rather memorable and often comical side characters instead. It’s been a great way to give other beloved characters the spotlight and some of these series have made a big splash on the service.

After debuting in Toy Story 4, the lovable Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) got his own Disney+ show calledForky Asks a Questionwhere he got to ask questions about life with his own brand of innocence. Fan-favorite comic relief Dug (voiced by Bob Peterson) from Up got his own miniseries, Dug Days, following his misadventures after the film. Recently, a new trailer for the upcoming Big Hero 6 series Baymax!was released and showed the titular robot helping citizens before the series’ June 29th premiere. With Disney’s vast cast of characters, why only give a few characters their own Disney+ series?

Dr. Facilier: A Deserving Disney Villain

The Princess and the Frog is an underrated animated gem that features one of the most enjoyable and unique villains in quite sometime with Dr. Facilier (voiced by Keith David).

With films like Maleficent and Cruellashowing how fun it is to put villains the spotlight, imagine how fun an animated series following Dr. Facilier’s work with the dark arts could be. The series could easily follow his new efforts to take over New Orleans and feature some visionary animated madness with his voodoo powers.

The Madrigals: A Modern Magical Family

Encanto brought Disney fans into a magical household filled with engaging dynamics and a colorful array of powers, and it would be awesome to see that continued with a Disney+ series.

A potential series could easily pick up where Encanto left off in showing the different members of the Madrigal family using their powers within their home village to help those around them. It could also be a great opportunity to see Isabela (voiced by Diane Guerrero) and Luisa’s (voiced by Jessica Darrow) personal arcs continue.

Mad Hatter and March Hare: A Chaotic Pair

Not every Disney+ series needs to be having an ongoing plot and can just have episodic adventures. So, why not bring viewers into a wildly animated series led by Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatter and March Hare where they hold random tea parties?

It could be a total blast to see them invite random characters of Wonderland or even other Disney characters to chaotic tea parties full of animated madness and frantic hilarity.

Vanellope von Schweetz: Vanellope Traverses The Internet

Ralph Breaks the Internet left fan-favorite companion Vanellope (voiced by Sarah Silverman) on the internet to continue to explore herself and chart her own path. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like the perfect set-up for a Disney+ series.

Think of how fun it could be to watch Vanellope get into some hilarious trouble across the internet and deliver more snarky lines. Fans have absolutely adored watching Vanellope become a breakout star in Ralph Breaks the Internet, so why not continue that momentum by keeping her in the spotlight.

The Lost Boys: New Neverland Adventures

Why should trips to Neverland be restricted to Peter Pan having to be around? Why can’t we watch The Lost Boys embark on adventures?

A series focusing on the misadventures of The Lost Boys while Peter is away could be an incredible ride full of fun fantasy and hilarious banter within the group. Maybe we could even get an animated Rufio to make him officially canon.

Circus Bugs: A Bug's Life's Best Bugs

A Bug’s Life is such an underrated Pixar movie as it features some incredibly fun moments and a cast of charming characters, especially the Circus Bugs.

So, why not bring them back for a Disney+ series that follows the delightful group of Circus Bugs as they go on tour? From the hilarious possible failures within their performance to the eccentric personalities of the group, a Circus Bugs series would not only be a nostalgic return for classic characters, but possibly a fun comedy adventure with an insect circus troupe.

Fix-It Felix and Sergeant Calhoun: A Loveable Odd Couple

Another pair of breakout characters from Wreck-It Ralph, Fix-It Felix (voiced by Jack McBrayer) and Sergeant Calhoun (voiced by Jane Lynch), became a beloved odd couple and while they were mostly absent in Ralph Breaks the Internet, there’s plenty of potential for them to lead a Disney+ series.

Their goofy and loveable relationship would be a blast to see play out in a series and things can be even funnier if the Sugar Rush racers they adopted came along causing more chaos. Perhaps, they could even jump into other games together.

Genie: Disney's Blue Magic Man

Genie is undoubtedly one of the most beloved Disney side-characters of all time and while a potential series focusing on Genie sadly wouldn’t come with Robin Williams’ voice behind it, it would still be great to see.

Just thinking about all the magical mayhem that could come from Genie meeting other people from around the world and granting their wishes or getting into his own hijinks feels awesome and no one would be upset about seeing anything Genie-related.

Chernabog: A Disney+ Horror Show?

While there were plans to have a live-action movie inspired by the "Night on Bald Mountain" segment of Fantasia starring demonic gargoyle Chernabog, the project was eventually scrapped, but that doesn’t mean the idea should go to waste.

It would be amazing to see Disney create an animated series with some strong horror vibes starring Chernabog for Disney+ as it could provide some unique content and bring back an iconic antagonist figure.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit: Mickey's Forgotten Predecessor

Disney has constantly struggled to find a place for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a character created by Walt Disney before Mickey Mouse, and a recent attempt at a Disney+ series for the obscure character in Disney’s history was unfortunately canceled.

There’s no reason to stop trying though and maybe instead of trying to create a modern cartoon, Oswald can embrace his roots. If we can’t have Steamboat Willieback, we should at least have a black-and-white Oswald cartoon that’s uniquely nostalgic and gives Oswald his own route back into the mainstream eye.

