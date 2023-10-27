The Silver Age is the third era of Disney animation, spanning from 1950 to 1967. It is defined by Disney's return to making single films as opposed to the package films of the Wartime Era, the switch to xerography over cell-shading following the financial disappointment of Sleeping Beauty, and the death of Walt Disney in 1966.

Disney's Silver Age movies were sometimes financial disappointments on release but have gone on to become some of the Mouse House's most beloved efforts. One reason for their success is their now-iconic villains. The Silver Age has a terrific lineup of baddies, some of whom manage to leave an impact despite their limited screen time.

9 Madam Mim - 'The Sword in the Stone' (1963)

While Arthur (Rickie Sorensen, Robert Reitherman, and Richard Reitherman) is flying as a bird, a hawk forces him into the cottage of Madam Mim (Martha Wentworth). Unlike Arthur's teacher, Merlin (Karl Swenson), Mim uses her magic more selfishly, especially to spread wickedness. When Merlin comes looking for Arthur, Mim uses him to challenge Merlin to a wizard's duel to prove who is best.

Mim has some of the least screen time of all Disney villains, but she takes full advantage of each second. Her personality is off-the-walls crazy, delighting in every little way she can spite others and toy with her victims. Her duel with Merlin does a good job showing their differing philosophies: Mim goes for animal forms with power behind them, while Merlin chooses those with more versatility.

8 Kaa - 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

High in the treetops of the Indian jungle lives the python, Kaa (Sterling Holloway). Using his hypnotic gaze, Kaa lulls his prey into a deep sleep before devouring them. When he sets his sights on the man-cub, Mowgli (Bruce Reitherman), he finds this meal to be more trouble than it is worth.

Holloway's soft, friendly voice takes on a sinister undertone with Kaa. He speaks in a soft, condescending tone, acting playful towards Mowgli before going in for the kill. This is best seen in his song, "Trust in Me," where he takes advantage of Mowgli's vulnerable emotional state to lower the man-cub's guard.

7 The Queen of Hearts - 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

As the ruler of Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts (Verna Felton) governs with an iron fist and an infamously short temper. If she loses her cool, which happens quite frequently, she demands the heads of whoever angered her. While her husband, the King (Dink Trout), can somewhat reign her, even he can't stop her when she's on a war path.

The Queen of Hearts is an interesting Disney villain because of her simplicity. She's what happens when a toddler receives absolute power, lashing out at anything that doesn't go her way and delighting in those who indulge her. Alice in Wonderland's animators do a phenomenal job of showing her fury, and Felton's voice work is almost unrecognizable from her more kindly role as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

6 King Louie - 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

The monkeys in the Indian jungle ruins pay homage to an orangutan named Louie (Louis Prima). Although surrounded by servants and all the food he could want, Louie seeks the one thing that eludes him: control over fire. When he learns that Mowgli is leaving the jungle to avoid the tiger, Shere Khan (George Sanders), Louie offers him a chance to stay in exchange for the secret to make fire.

Louie is one of Disney's most entertaining minor antagonists. He speaks to Mowgli with a laid-back attitude, like someone who knows they hold all the cards, while occasionally throwing in some catchy scat-singing. His song, "I Wanna Be Like You," is among the movie's most iconic thanks to its catchy beat, fun lyrics, and impressive animation based on Prima's actual stage performances.

5 Captain Hook - 'Peter Pan' (1953)

From his pirate ship, the Jolly Roger, Captain Hook (Hans Conried) plots his revenge against his nemesis, Peter Pan (Bobby Driscoll). Their rivalry began when Peter cut off Hook's left hand and fed it to a crocodile, who now wants to eat the rest. Though Hook can't counter Peter's ability to fly, he has a cunning mind and is always thinking up new plans of attack.

There have been many Captain Hooks throughout the years, but Disney's version is the most iconic. He finds the right blend of threatening and silly. His charismatic, gentlemanly persona gives him a lot of charm, and he's pretty good at manipulating others to get what he wants. Combined with the crocodile and his first mate, Smee (Bill Thompson), they result in some of Disney's most memorable and fast-paced slapstick.

4 Shere Khan - 'The Jungle Book' (1967)

Of all the animals in the jungle, none command as much respect or terror as the tiger, Shere Khan. The only thing he fears are men's guns and fire, so he tries to kill them whenever he has the chance. Thus, the panther Bagheera (Sebastian Cabot) attempts to shepherd Mowgli out of the jungle when he returns to the area.

Shere Khan remains unseen for much of The Jungle Book, but his dreadful reputation precedes him. When he finally arrives in the third act, he lives up to the legend by behaving like a sophisticated gentleman. Even when being lied to, he remains soft-spoken and courteous while subtly reminding others of the power in his claws and teeth.

3 Cruella De Vil - 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' (1961)

When Anita Radcliffe's (Lisa Davis) Dalmatian, Perdita (Cate Bauer), is expecting puppies, her childhood friend, Cruella De Vil (Betty Lou Gerson), is eager to buy them. However, Anita's husband, Roger (Ben Wright), refuses, so Cruella sends her goons Jasper (J. Pat O'Malley) and Horace (Frederick Worlock) to steal them. She plans to skin them and eighty-four other puppies to make a fur coat made of 99 Dalmatians.

Everything about Cruella is iconic, from her completely self-absorbed personality to her design, which looks like her coat is swallowing her whole. Her villainous plan is among Disney's cruelest and serves no purpose outside indulging her twisted desires for unique fashion. Cruella goes full force when the puppies escape, hunting them down, caring nothing for any innocents who get hurt along the way.

2 Lady Tremaine - 'Cinderella' (1950)

After her second husband dies, Lady Tremaine (Eleanor Audley) is left to raise his young daughter, Cinderella (Ilene Woods). Rather than welcome her into the family, Tremaine turns Cinderella into a servant who cleans the house from dawn to dusk. When a royal ball is held for all eligible women, she intends to set her daughters up so that one will be chosen to marry the Prince (William Phipps).

RELATED: Disney's Animated 'Cinderella': Loved as a Princess, Under-Appreciated as a Heroine

Lady Tremaine shows there's no need for magical powers to be an effective villain. She controls Cinderella and her daughters as often as possible through little more than a look and a handful of words. The scene where she gets her daughters to destroy Cinderella's dress best represents her style, never breaking her word but using subtle manipulations to get what she wants.

1 Maleficent - 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

The self-titled Mistress of Evil, Maleficent (Eleanor Audley), spitefully curses Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) to die on her sixteenth birthday. Three good fairies attempt to thwart Maleficent by changing the curse's terms to deathless sleep and raising the princess in the woods, away from the witch's prying eyes. Maleficent is pretty adaptable and finds a way to turn this into a way to spread even more misery.

Maleficent consistently ranks among Disney's all-time best villains and often acts as their leader when they team up. Maleficent captures everything that makes a Disney villain enjoyable, with her graceful charm, wrathful temper, and delight in tormenting others. Her large array of magic makes her a formidable opponent, as she can curse people, call lightning, or transform into a dragon.

