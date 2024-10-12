There’s arguably no batch of animated films as cherished as the one’s under the Disney banner. Since 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the House of Mouse has been delighting families with their unique brand of colorful classics. Whether it be Cinderella in the 50s, The Little Mermaid in the 80s or Frozen in the 2010s, almost every generation has had their Disney classic. The beloved company celebrated its 100th anniversary last year and with that came an endless sea of Funko Pops honoring their most popular characters. Now, Funko is back with a new collection of Pops that takes their rich world back to their animated roots.

A part of Funko’s Disney Sketched series, there are four normal figures in this classic wave. That would be Snow White, Pinocchio, Bambi and Dumbo. All four of these characters have received many Pops over the years. However, like the artsy name implies, the black and white aesthetic makes these figures look like an original animation cel. They’re very pleasing to the eye, but the main piece of this collection is the Cinderella Cover Art deluxe Pop. Like the Funko Pop Movie Posters VHS Covers before it, this Cinderella comes enclosed in a case with the original poster from the 1950’s film behind it. Keeping with the theme, it's a pencil sketch of the final design. This Cover Art Pop will be $24.99 USD while the normal figures will be the usual $11.99 each.

What’s Next For Disney?

Close

Disney had a huge comeback this summer at the box office thanks in large part to Pixar’s Inside Out 2. They look to continue that momentum into the fall. On the animation side, Moana 2 is releasing in theaters on November 27, 2024. The original Moana was a critical and financial darling for Disney when it was released almost a decade ago in 2016. The marketing has been really strong thus far, so it’ll be interesting to see if the long-awaited sequel will get close to or crack Disney’s $1 billion club. On the “live-action” side of things, Disney has two films coming up in the next handful of months. On December 20th, the prequel to Disney’s blockbuster hit The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King, will be roaring into theaters. Their updated version of the 1994 animated classic wasn’t a critical hit, but it made over $1 billion at the box office in 2019. With director Barry Jenkins at the helm this time around, this prequel is intriguing to say the least. The other major live-action remake, that’ll act as Disney proper’s first test of 2025, is Snow White, starring West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler in the title princess role. Woman Woman’s Gal Gadot will also be taking on the villainous role of the Evil Queen. There’s a lot at stake given this is a remake of Disney's first ever feature-length animated film. The live-action rendition releases on March 21st.

Where Can You Stream Disney’s Classic Films?

Disney’s entire rich history, from the original animated shorts to their feature-length masterpieces like Beauty and the Beast, is streaming on Disney+. Before your next Disney marathon, you can pre-order Funko’s Disney Sketched Pop collection on Entertainment Earth’s website. They’re set to be released next month in November.