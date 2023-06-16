On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Disney announced a massive revamp of its slate of upcoming movies. These scheduling adjustments stretched well into the next decade, into the year 2031 to be precise. No studio division was spared from Disney’s scheduling blitz, with everything from the Star Wars features to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the live-action Disney remakes getting their upcoming release plans tweaked. Given Disney’s enormous amount of influence over the entertainment industry, the pop culture landscape itself was shifted with just this announcement of Disney delaying certain major titles.

Given this gigantic impact from Disney’s release date shuffles, it’s no surprise that the larger meaning behind these adjustments goes deeper than certain movies now opening in December rather than July. Indeed, many of these release date changes reflect much larger shifts in the pop culture zeitgeist, which kinds of franchises Disney is prioritizing for the near future, and even how the Mouse House is responding to impending strikes from major unions. There’s a lot one can take away just from seemingly innocuous release date tweaks for forthcoming blockbusters.

RELATED: Why Is the Mom Always Dead in Disney Movies?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Arguably the strain of Disney cinema most impacted by the various release date changes was the collection of upcoming Marvel Studios titles. Three of the studio’s four 2024 titles all got shifted around to new dates, with Thunderbolts getting pushed to a Christmas 2024 slot (only the second time a film in this franchise has opened at Christmastime following Spider-Man: No Way Home). Poor beleaguered Blade was postponed from September 2024 to February 2025. The next two Avengers installments each got pushed back a year, thus ensuring that Avengers: Secret Wars won’t hit theaters until May 2027.

With the recent wave of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects getting more divisive responses from audiences and critics alike, it’s no shocker that Disney and Marvel Studios are taking an opportunity to take a bit of a breather. The next two Avengers movies are especially in dire need of some revamping given not only the fact that they were supposed to revolve around alleged abuser Jonathan Majors but also that they were centered on the mythology established in the poorly received Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Previously, fans weren’t as stoked to see superheroes work together for this potential storyline. With an extra year to iron out the narratives of these movies, the next two Avengers features can potentially find more engaging material to draw from.

The only upcoming Marvel Studios project that will now be arriving sooner than expected is Deadpool 3, which got pushed up a whopping six months from November 2024 to May 2024. This R-rated title will now be the summer kickoff movie for 2024, a slot Marvel has dominated since Spider-Man in 2002. This adjustment is especially peculiar since Deadpool 3, as of this writing, is only a few weeks into filming and could end up shutting down production if the Screen Actor’s Guild goes on strike at the end of June. With this release date, Disney appears to be moving ahead as if a Screen Actor’s Guild isn’t happening. Reality will soon step in to reveal whether or not this is a premonition of the future or merely wishful thinking.

Image via 20th Century Studio

Audiences are going to have to wait a while on a return trip to Pandora. While the original plan for the four Avatar sequels was to have them all open within two years of each other, there will now be a longer gap between these follow-ups. The third Avatar is now set for a December 2025 launch while the next two installments will drop in December 2028 and December 2031. This is arguably the most interesting of this batch of Disney release date changes since it demonstrates how much confidence the Mouse House has in the Avatar saga now. After Avatar: The Way of Water became a box office juggernaut, it’s clearer than ever that James Cameron’s 2009 feature can sustain sequels. There’s no need to rush these sequels out, Cameron can take his sweet time with the continuing escapades of the Sully clan.

Avatar 3 getting a December 2025 slot booted an untitled Star Wars movie from that month. Disney has now shifted that feature to May 2026, where it will open over Memorial Day weekend. This is the timeframe the original six Star Wars movies all opened in and it’s a spot Disney has constantly tried to get the franchise to return to. Each entry in the Star Wars sequel trilogy was originally set for late May launches before getting delayed while Solo: A Star Wars Story did debut over Memorial Day weekend 2018 to financially disastrous results. Disney is just super committed to Star Wars being a summertime tentpole, though the studio is open to the franchise existing beyond May thanks to the scheduling of a separate Star Wars feature for December 2026.

Yes, audiences can expect multiple Star Wars movies in 2026. Opting to suddenly drop more than one Star Wars movie in the same calendar year feels like a baffling move given all the complaints of Disney overwhelming audiences with theatrical entries in this franchise in the second half of the 2010s. Then again, Disney often doesn’t play things logically. For instance, 99% of these release date adjustments wouldn’t have been necessary if Disney had just paid its writers fairly, thus avoiding a Writer’s Strike that put the entertainment industry on hold. Corporations like Disney can often make very preposterous mistakes, in other words.

Image via 20th Century

Disney also revealed that the live-action Moana remake is indeed a thing humanity will have to contend with on June 27, 2025. The seismic adjustment to Disney’s release slate even impacted the 20th Century Studios division, which announced a pair of new dates. One of these was for the Rami Malek star vehicle The Amateur, which will open on November 8, 2024. Early November has often been a good launchpad for titles from this studio, as seen by Murder on the Orient Express and Bohemian Rhapsody. It appears The Amateur is being launched in the hopes of mimicking those earlier box office hits.

The new Alien installment from director Fede Alvarez is also scheduled for a theatrical release on August 16, 2024. Previously set for a Hulu debut, in the vein of the 2022 Predator installment Prey, this new Alien adventure will instead raise sci-fi terror on the big screen. It also will be the first standalone Alien movie to not be directed by Ridley Scott since the 1997 installment Alien: Resurrection. Pressure’s on, Alvarez, though shifting the project from streaming to theatrical suggests Disney must have some level of confidence in the proceedings.

Interestingly absent from these release date announcements was a date for The Bikeriders, a Regency Enterprises/20th Century Studios title from director Jeff Nichols. This project’s been widely presumed to be angling a holiday season 2023 debut to compete during awards season, but Disney’s remained silent on the project’s release date. Meanwhile, the reveal of Alvarez’s Alien movie getting upgraded from Hulu to movie theaters inspires hope that maybe the next batch of Disney release dates will contain the news that the Mouse House has also opted to shift Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch from a Hulu debut to the big screen. More so than any of the upcoming Marvel or live-action Disney remake films, this Amy Adams star vehicle sounds like the kind of idiosyncratic project that deserves to be experienced on the big screen!