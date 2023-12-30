The Big Picture The multiplane camera was a groundbreaking technical achievement invented for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The camera created depth and a sense of realism in animation, blurring the line between traditional animation and live action.

The multiplane camera was used in other Disney classics like Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella before the rise of computer animation.

Disney 100 is a celebration of a century of beloved stories and iconic characters that ignited the imaginations of many. A boy who never wanted to grow up, a family of talking Dalmatians, and other adventures that include a rebellious mermaid and queer-coded villains, were all brought to life in gorgeous animation. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) is not where it all started, but it is a groundbreaking milestone for Disney. Walt Disney’s passion for the movie was one reason it was successful, but just as crucial was a technical achievement invented for it.

Disney wanted his team of animators to bring the drawings to life, and a problem at the time was how the background images could be lifeless when characters pass through the space. When the camera zoomed in, the perspective grew bigger, which felt unrealistic. It was, after all, a flat image. To justify that animation was worthy of feature-length and theater viewing, Disney wanted Snow White to go further than what audiences were expecting. A special camera did just that, but an earlier version of it had been made nearly a decade before.

Walt Disney Did Not Make the Oldest Animated Movie

Walt Disney went on to revolutionize what a feature-length animated production could do, but many years before, there was some work done to get everything started. German director Lotte Reiniger made The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926), a film that adapted One Thousand and One Nights by Hanna Diyab. Reiniger was known for her signature use of silhouette animation, and this is how she created the 66-minute The Adventures of Prince Achmed, animating it frame by frame. To do this, she made a very early version of the multiplane camera.

This model involved a stationary camera that was horizontal to layers of glass panels that helped give depth to the 2D image captured on screen. Viewers watched as the shadows of characters and settings told magical stories, but Reiniger’s film was only the beginning. The camera’s invention would continue to evolve over the next decade, so while The Adventures of Prince Achmed can hold the title for being the oldest animated feature that exists, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs would advance the artistic and technological achievements to be just as groundbreaking, further progressing what animation and the multiplane camera could do.

‘Snow White’ Was a Turning Point for Animation

The short documentary, Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: Still the Fairest of Them All (2001), took a look at the making of the animated classic. Narrated by Angela Lansbury, the story of how the movie came about all started with Walt Disney having watched Snow White (1916) as a kid, a silent movie that held his attention and would do so for years. That adaptation of the fairy tale didn’t leave his mind, and when he had the opportunity, it would be this fairy tale he wanted to make into a full-length animated movie. At the time of the production, Hollywood referred to it as “Disney’s Folly,” with many anticipating the unprecedented film to become a flop. The Adventures of Prince Achmed is the oldest animated movie, but Snow White became the first full-length cel animated feature.

With a massive team of animators and creatives that were infused by Disney’s passion, Snow White advanced beyond what animated shorts were known for at the time. Walt Disney made it clear he wanted the characters to feel believable and distinct, which could be seen in the design and mannerisms of the seven dwarfs. While all of this could be seen on-screen, in the vivid drawings, and a compelling storyline that Snow White, her new friends, and the Evil Queen carried from start to finish, a revolutionary model for the multiplane camera was being worked on. Its success would help transport the audience into Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, blurring the line between traditional animation and live action.

Almost a decade after German director Lotte Reiniger first made the influential technology that changed animation, the Disney studio continued to work on advancing the technology. Bill Garity and an engineering department went on to build a complex version for the studio in 1937, testing the camera in “The Old Mill,” an episode of the Silly Symphony animated series, earning the Academy Award for Animated Short Film in 1937. In the Silly Symphony episode, the old mill house can be seen in the distance of the placid scenery, then the camera pulls back to catch a spiderweb in the foreground, the web glistening from dew. “Tricks of Our Trade,” a 1957 episode of Walt Disney Disneyland, has the titular man himself explain how the device worked, showing the elaborate camera system that towered over the crew and how movements to the camera and panels achieved a fluid tracking shot.

The Multiplane Camera Helped Create the World of ‘Snow White’

Unlike the older type of device Reiniger worked on, this multiplane camera was a vertical device with several layers of glass panels that could move individually to bring depth (or a “parallax process”) to the scene. The panels had a background, two middle-ground sections, and a foreground that was painted on the glass, to be cleaned off for reuse, and the camera was not stationary anymore. The result gave the illusion that the camera was traveling within a three-dimensional, animated environment. Then the camera was brought in for Snow White, where several filmed scenes were scrapped to instead use the technology, as noted in the doc Still Fairest of Them All.

In fear for her life from the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) who has ordered her death, Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) hurries away into a dark forest where the trees appear like snapping alligators and clawed monsters. Finally, the young princess collapses into a small grassy clearing, sobbing and exhausted from her plight. The multiplane camera is then demonstrated, moving away from the trees and grass, which are no longer menacing, shadowy shapes. The eyes peering out from the woods are the innocent animals that will become Snow White’s woodland friends. The camera’s movements and the glass panels create a sense of relief, where, under a patch of sunlight, she is safe. Another effect the camera produces in the film, however, is less peaceful.

The following scene sees the Evil Queen in the bowels of the castle, where she decides to take killing her stepdaughter into her own hands, mixing up a magical concoction to drink. It’s a big moment when the fairy tale gets spookier as the Queen transforms. To conjure up a disorientating effect, the multiplane camera’s layers slide in opposite directions, before animated images of a spinning shape are included to finalize the motion. All the time-consuming labor of love that Disney’s team undertook was to make the best movie possible, using the multiplane camera as a technique that was both immersive and subtle. But Snow White is not the last time the camera did this.

What Other Disney Movies Used the Multiplane Camera?

Like how Snow White established the forest, Pinocchio (1940) would do the same. In the film, a shot from the sky overlooks the village during the morning. From the camera’s viewpoint, the audience moves as the camera travels through a bell tower and closer to the village as everyone wakes up to start their day. The added depth the camera provides feels like a 3D environment, bringing an energy to the scene that is as lively as Pinocchio (Dick Jones), who is eager to head into the real world. Two decades later, Sleeping Beauty (1959) also took advantage of the camera for a sequence before any finger is pricked by a spinning wheel.

Princess Aurora (Mary Costa) is traveling in the woods along with her animal friends, and they cross a fallen tree as a makeshift bridge. The scene then becomes a tracking shot, as it goes under the tree, traveling below to where Prince Phillip (Bill Shirley) is in another, lower part of the woods. Rather than cutting away to shorten the distance, keeping the camera like this to see both of these characters on-screen helps to depict how destined they are to meet. Other than the wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy and a princess who snoozes through the fire-breathing terror of Maleficent (Eleanor Audley), there was Bambi (1942), Cinderella (1950), and Peter Pan (1953), which were additional Disney classics that used the camera before the evolution of animated movies eventually reached the rise of computer animation and another big change.

The camera wasn’t needed anymore for what digital animation could do. Three of the original multiplane cameras are still around today, now archival items and relics of a bygone time. They are protected in Disney-related museums for onlookers to appreciate their part in film history. For decades, the multiplane camera was a pioneering achievement that underwent numerous changes and improvements, with a place in the evolution of animation and how to invite those watching to feel like the story is as tangible and engrossing as live-action. Starting with Snow White, the multiplane camera invented by the Disney studio was a great way to immerse audiences into the Disney worlds they loved without them realizing what it was doing. It was every bit as magical as how an Evil Queen bewitched an apple and a princess rallied together woodland creatures with her singing.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

