Though the film is just getting ready to debut, Disney’s big-budget remake of Snow White is already a hot topic in the film world. Based on Walt Disney’s seminal classic, the remake has made waves for its reinvention of the story, its visuals, and a number of controversies. With so much discussion, many likely don’t realize how long it took to actually get the massive remake off the ground. From production delays to changes in leadership, Disney’s reimagining of its own classic overcame a bumpy road in order to come to fruition. However, the O.G. princess isn’t out of the woods yet, as it still has to prove itself at the global box office in the face of controversy.

‘Snow White’ was Originally Announced a Decade Ago

Many movies have found themselves lingering in development hell for some time. From Jurassic Park to Barbie and Disney’s own The Emperor’s New Groove, it is a common practice in Hollywood. Snow White found itself stuck in development for nearly 10 years. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the story back in October 2016. Though details were scarce back then, Disney had attached The Girl on the Train writer, Erin Cressida Wilson, as the film’s screenwriter, and had promised a slew of new songs. Meanwhile, La La Land and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen composers, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, were signed to write the new songs, while Wicked’s Marc Platt would produce. All would end up playing a role in the film’s production. However, the mantle of director had not yet been solidified, leading to the movie’s first delay.

Noticeably absent from the press release was mention of a director, and like many films, it took some time to nail down Snow White’s. In fact, it was three years before there was even a hint of who might tackle the film. After Greta Gerwig was added to the writing team, Variety reported that Spider-Man director, Marc Webb, was in talks to oversee the production in 2019. Webb did officially sign on to direct the picture, and thus, one would assume that the creatives would be eager to get the production off the ground. Indeed, they were, and Disney set a date for work to begin on the film. Unfortunately, an unforeseen circumstance would not only delay production but shut down the entire world.

‘Snow White’ Faced Multiple Production Delays